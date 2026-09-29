‘Could have won gold’: AFI to move CAS after Shaili Singh’s 6.41m sparks Asian Games controversy
Shaili Singh finished fourth with a best official jump of 6.42m in the long jump event
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is set to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the result of Shaili Singh's women's long jump final at the Asian Games 2026, which took place on September 27, alleging that the officials took a "shorter" measurement of the athlete's fourth attempt, which cost her a medal.
Shaili finished fourth with a best official jump of 6.42m in the long jump event, where compatriot Ancy Sojan clinched the silver with 6.53m, while China's Huang Yingying secured gold with 6.55m.
The controversy pertained to Shaili's fourth jump, which was officially measured 6.41m. Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who is also Shaili's mentor, claimed that the distance should have been measured from a different landing point, one that she says would have resulted in a significantly longer jump.
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Anju told news agency PTI that the official standing closer to the landing area identified one mark made by Shaili. However, another official positioned farther away indicated a different mark that was closer to the take-off board.
"We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili's leg mark for the measurement.
"But later another official who was standing far behind came and pointed to a mark which was far shorter from board," Anju told PTI.
"They took the measurement at the mark pointed by the official who was standing far behind. The measurement should have been done on the mark pointed by the official nearest to the landing pit," said Anju, who won a long jump bronze in the 2003 World Championships.
Shaili herself lodged a protest and videos of the jump were shown at that time.
"We were called after the event, and the officials showed a front view video to us, which does not mean anything. How would you know where Shaili landed from a front view? We demanded a side view video, which they said was not with them.
"Later, we made an appeal to the jury. The jury later sent their decision saying that they have looked into the side view videos also, and the earlier decision stands.
"It's an injustice to Shaili. She could have even won gold if the correct measurement was made. So, we are going to CAS," Anju, also the senior vice president of the AFI, said.
Another AFI top official also confirmed to PTI that the body is moving the Lausanne-based CAS against official decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More