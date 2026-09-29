Supreme Court censures Delhi government for public safety failures amid rising sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi government and police for a “systemic failure” to guarantee basic public safety, taking suo motu cognisance of recent sexual offences across Delhi-NCR and ordering the Commissioner of Police to immediately audit public spaces in the Capital, observing that parks, roads, and public places cannot be permitted to become “zones of high risk” to citizens. The court said parks, roads, buses, metro stations, subways, footbridges and other public spaces “cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk” (PTI) The court directed the Commissioner to constitute dedicated teams in every police district, headed by officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police, to inspect parks, isolated stretches, transport hubs, markets, areas around educational institutions and other vulnerable locations for gaps in lighting, surveillance, patrolling and access control. The audit report must be submitted to the Supreme Court by October 5, with citizens also allowed to flag locations lacking adequate lighting or CCTV coverage. A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran took note of reports of three recent sexual assaults on minors --at Aastha Kunj park near LSR College, in Swaroop Nagar and inside a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi -- and said the incidents, alongside other recent reports of sexual offences across Delhi-NCR, required more than expressions of solidarity.

Deep Dive What measures are being taken to ensure public safety in Delhi's parks after the Supreme Court's intervention? Why did the Supreme Court compare recent sexual assault cases to the Nirbhaya case? How can citizens report unsafe public areas in Delhi parks?

“What is required is a measurable response, with responsibility and accountability fixed upon the authorities entrusted with prevention of crime, maintenance of public order and protection of vulnerable persons,” the bench said. Also Read | Delhi gang-rape accused dined out after act, washed clothes to remove proof: Cops The court said parks, roads, buses, metro stations, subways, footbridges and other public spaces “cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk” because of “grossly inadequate illumination, poor surveillance, lax patrolling, or other preventable administrative deficiencies”. The police teams have been asked to identify locations where poor lighting, lack of surveillance, insufficient patrolling, abandoned structures, poor access control or other deficiencies may increase the risk of crime. The police must also report the patrolling and security arrangements to be deployed at identified public parks and other vulnerable areas, particularly during evening and early morning hours.

What the top court said. (HT PRINT)