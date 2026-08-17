In Amritsar, Nayab Singh Saini pitches for double-engine govt in Punjab

Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Punjab, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the “double-engine government” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put the state on the path of rapid development. BJP workers welcoming Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT)

Saini was speaking during a meeting held at the farmhouse of senior party leader Rajiv Kumar Mana, where he interacted with BJP workers and supporters.

The BJP leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in Punjab, grassroots-level organisational strengthening and mobilising party workers ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Stating that the BJP was preparing to contest all 117 constituencies in Punjab, Saini said the party will take the policies and achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to every household.

Advocating a “double-engine government” in Punjab, Saini said a government of the same political ideology at the Centre and in the state would facilitate faster approval and implementation of development projects.

He said such a government could give fresh impetus to Punjab’s development, particularly in sectors such as industry, employment and infrastructure. Punjab, he said, had immense potential and could be put on a new trajectory of development through appropriate policies and strong leadership.

Saini said the BJP’s objective was to accelerate development in Punjab and establish the state as “a model of growth and progress”.