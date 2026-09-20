Will Alabama vs Florida State be suspended? Latest update on weather delay after lightning halts first quarter
While the game finally got underway at 5:15 pm ET, the Saturday night matchup was paused again with just minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s clash against ACC side Florida State already endured an almost two-hour delay after weather conditions around Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium triggered the lightning protocol.
Alabama vs Florida State restart time
While the game finally got underway at 5:15 pm ET, the Saturday night matchup was paused again with just minutes remaining in the second quarter.
However, the game is scheduled to resume at 7:02 pm ET, according to Alabama insider Nick Kelly.
“Alabama-Florida State game set to re-start at 6:02 p.m. CT, UA announced,” Kelly tweeted.
No halftime in Tuscaloosa
He also confirmed that there will be no halftime break, following an announcement from the University of Alabama. “There will not be halftime, UA announced,” his another tweet read.
Will the game be suspended?
With 2:36 remaining in the first half, lightning was detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, forcing a weather stoppage with Alabama trailing Florida State 21-13.
The players returned to the locker room at around 6:30 pm ET, roughly 75 minutes after the delayed 5:15 pm ET kickoff. They came back onto the field about 25 minutes later, with the game resuming shortly afterward.
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So far, there has been no indication that the game will be suspended. However, if lightning returns and further weather delays are required, another stoppage remains a possibility.
Fans voice frustration amid delay
Fans inside the stadium took to social media to share their reactions to the weather delay, with several expressing frustration over the prolonged stoppage.
One user wrote, “Wild to be in a delay tbh.”
Another questioned the rule behind the stoppage, tweeting, “The lightning was in brookwood. This rule must change. Discretion should be used.”
A third fan joked about the repeated interruptions, adding, “So bad God is calling timeouts.”
One user also raised the possibility of the game being suspended, writing, “Think we can all agree that if this one can’t be resumed we should just mark it final as is.”
NCAA weather protocol explained
College football weather protocols mandate an immediate 30-minute game suspension if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium.
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The delay timer resets with every new flash inside that radius, and play cannot resume until a full 30 minutes pass without another strike.
During such delays, players and staff typically head to the locker rooms, while fans are directed toward concourses or other secure indoor areas.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More