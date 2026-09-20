Weekly Horoscope Prediction, September 20 to September 26, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions

Aries Weekly Prediction Aries, the week begins with recognition and a welcome rise in confidence. Seniors, bosses, or influential people may appreciate your work, while your spouse offers useful support at home. Children can test your patience, so don't turn every small issue into a lecture. Midweek brings social respect, helpful contacts, and stronger business movement, though one important decision may leave you unsure. Think twice before agreeing simply because others sound confident. Weekly Horoscope (Pixabay)

Students improve after a slow start, especially with help from a classmate or study companion. Money can come through side income, commissions, business, or an old pending amount. Friday is better for sensible saving than showy spending. Avoid rushing into property matters or unnecessary travel. The weekend needs care with food, expenses, and temper. Keep your wallet closed unless the purchase really matters. Rest properly and let a calm conversation do what arguments cannot.

Taurus Weekly Prediction Taurus, the week opens on a cheerful and productive note. Students concentrate well, children may bring pride, and your own efforts begin giving visible results. Love also feels warm early on, though Tuesday can bring a small disagreement with your spouse if money, time, or priorities become sensitive topics. Don't let one awkward conversation stretch into two quiet days. Midweek suits prayer, spiritual activity, and new business planning. A proposal, supplier call, or long-discussed idea can finally move.

Work conditions improve later, and support from seniors, mentors, or a father figure may help you considerably. Money remains encouraging through extra income, investments, or a pending payment, but don't spend it the moment it arrives. The weekend favors saving, family support, and progress toward a long-held wish. Keep an eye on your mother's health and don't pack every hour with work just because things are going well.

Gemini Weekly Prediction Gemini, the week begins with one welcome relief and one small disappointment. A delayed payment or old due may finally move, yet another result may not match your expectations. Don't answer frustration with sharp words. Tuesday and Wednesday need extra patience at work, in marriage, and on the road. Delays, stubborn people, or a missed call can make the whole day feel worse than it is. Speak less when irritated. Midweek money decisions also need a cool head, especially if someone is pushing you toward a risky move.

From Thursday onward, the atmosphere improves. Earnings rise, helpful people appear, and business plans gain stronger support. Children or younger family members may bring good news, while seniors notice your effort by the weekend. Students should return to a simple timetable rather than studying in bursts of panic. Drive carefully, stretch tired legs, and don't spend money merely because your mood needs cheering up.

Cancer Weekly Prediction Cancer, the week starts with comfort through family, food, familiar people, and pleasant social contact. A proposal, useful introduction, or relationship discussion may come through people you already know. Love also feels easier in the early days, and your partner can be supportive in both emotional and practical matters. Midweek is useful for partnerships, business proposals, and legal matters, while students can make progress if they keep their books open longer than their chats. Thursday and Friday are the rougher stretch.

Work delays, disappointing news, or one tired argument with your spouse can disturb the mood. Don't carry outside frustration into the house. Money also needs restraint then, especially around speculation or emotional spending. Saturday turns things around. Confidence returns, studies improve, children bring warmth, and work begins moving again. Travel carefully during the weaker days, eat on time, and don't ignore a recurring health complaint simply because the weekend looks brighter.

Leo Weekly Prediction Leo, the week opens with good news, stronger confidence, and encouraging movement through children, studies, or younger people around you. Your words carry weight at work and in social settings, so use that attention wisely. Romance is pleasant too, with a meal, outing, or simple time together doing more than grand promises. Midweek asks for secrecy and sense. Keep future plans private, especially around competitive colleagues or people who enjoy gossip.

Students and professionals can still perform well, but documents, deadlines, and communication need care. Money starts brightly through commissions, side deals, business, or performance-linked gains, then becomes more sensitive. Avoid casual borrowing and don't chase a flashy scheme because someone sounds convincing. A delayed payment may arrive toward the weekend. Take the relief, but don't spend it emotionally. Drive calmly, eat proper food, and give your body rest before tiredness turns into irritation.

Virgo Weekly Prediction Virgo, the week begins with purpose and a welcome sense that things are moving. Students can concentrate well, children may bring happy news, and your sincerity at work gets noticed without much self-promotion. Midweek is especially active for business, travel, sports, studies, and social plans. Lovers also find the atmosphere warmer, and one relationship may become clearer through a simple, honest conversation. Money can come through business activity, commissions, or a carefully judged opportunity, though travel and social events may increase spending.

Friday needs more caution. Keep plans private, stay away from workplace gossip, and don't borrow money simply because a temporary expense appears urgent. Someone competitive may be watching your next move more closely than you think. By Saturday, family outings, romance, and friendly company lift the mood. Enjoy the weekend, but decide your spending limit before leaving home. Eat fresh food, drink enough water, and don't ignore digestive or urinary discomfort.

Libra Weekly Prediction Libra, home feels lighter at the beginning of the week. Support from your spouse, mother, or maternal family can settle old tension, and you may start thinking seriously about repairs, property, or useful household purchases. Midweek brings gatherings, outings, and spending on comfort. A fridge, appliance, furniture item, or home improvement can be worthwhile, but don't turn practical shopping into a festival of impulse buying. Work confidence rises around

Thursday, while students who were distracted early in the week begin concentrating better. Business natives may see promise in expansion, travel, or a fresh deal toward Friday and Saturday. Romance also grows sweeter, and good news from children can brighten the whole house. Money has useful openings through family support, indirect gains, or business, though excitement can loosen the purse strings. Keep your wallet closed to the extra item you don't really need. Watch rich food, screen strain, and an overpacked social calendar.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction Scorpio, the week starts with hard work, courage, and support from younger siblings, colleagues, or people who genuinely want to help. Marriage feels fairly peaceful, and children can bring encouraging news. Tuesday and Wednesday are more restless. You may feel lazy one hour and determined the next, while work pressure, commuting, and too many conversations test your nerves. One bold decision can push you forward, but it may also add responsibility. Don't complain about the weight after choosing to lift it.

Midweek also brings new contacts, an old friend, or smoother relations with neighbors. From Thursday onward, family life becomes warmer and property-, vehicle-, or home-related plans look more useful. Business and studies improve strongly toward Saturday. Money comes mainly through effort early, while later days favor saving, property, and sensible household spending. Drive carefully, avoid doubtful outside food, and let the weekend bring your energy back.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction Sagittarius, the week begins with better communication and a chance to settle an old misunderstanding. Family members, neighbors, or colleagues may listen more easily than usual, and unexpected guests can bring welcome life into the house. Tuesday and Wednesday are busier. A short journey, unusual task, or sudden decision may tempt you, while work pressure and impatience rise at the same time. Don't turn one disagreement with your spouse into the evening's main program.

Midweek rewards sincere effort, and help from a younger sibling, junior colleague, or classmate can make a difference. Students improve around Thursday, though weekend focus may wander. Money is best handled sensibly early in the week, with saving and steady planning favored. Avoid rushing into a vehicle purchase. Later earnings come mainly through labor, while Saturday may bring an old payment, family support, or a useful property lead. Eat home food, drive patiently, and let the weekend stay gentle.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction Capricorn, the week begins on strong ground. Students concentrate well, work gets noticed, and businesspeople may see useful orders or better client response. Unmarried natives could also hear marriage talk through relatives or neighbors. Tuesday brings recognition and wider opportunities, but praise can make you move faster than your judgment. Think before promising, signing, or investing. Midweek is pleasant for family gatherings, social respect, and communication, while Wednesday especially helps presentations, sales, and public dealings.

Thursday changes the pace through short travel, an unusual task, or a heated discussion with your spouse. Let the temperature fall before replying. Friday and Saturday bring heavier work, repeated follow-ups, and results earned through persistence. Money remains encouraging early, but later income comes mainly through effort. Postpone a vehicle decision and avoid starting a fresh investment on Saturday. Watch eye strain, fatigue, and too much tea. The week rewards the person who keeps working without wasting strength.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction Aquarius, the week begins with a restless mind and lower confidence than usual. A delayed message, disappointing journey, or small family remark may bother you more than it normally would. Marriage also needs softer handling, especially if spending or priorities become the topic. Students can lose time through distraction, while business travel or meetings may produce more talk than results. Money needs restraint in the first half. Small purchases, travel costs, and emotional spending can quietly drain the account, so avoid risky investments while your mood is unsettled.

Thursday changes the current. Seniors, clients, and people around you begin responding more warmly, fresh work or business inquiries may appear, and students regain concentration. Family life also improves toward Friday and Saturday. Saturday is better for saving, collecting dues, or organizing money. Keep food simple, travel carefully, and reduce screen strain. You don't need a dramatic solution this week. A calmer routine will do the job.

Pisces Weekly Prediction Pisces, the week opens with better earnings, social respect, and emotional comfort. Support from an elder sibling may help, while married life feels warm and steady. Students can benefit from a classmate, and unexpected guests may bring pleasant activity into the home. Tuesday and Wednesday remain balanced rather than exciting, which actually suits saving, revision, and practical planning. A postponed long journey may save more effort than you first realize. Thursday and Friday need patience.

Expenses can rise, someone younger may irritate you, and one household disagreement can sour the mood if both sides keep talking after the point has already been made. Avoid emotional spending and don't force a large financial decision. Work may feel slower too, so clear pending mail, routine files, and smaller tasks. Saturday brings the lift. Students concentrate well, business improves, your boss may notice your effort, and harmony returns at home. Eat lightly, rest properly, and let the week end on calmer water.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)