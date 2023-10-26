Jacqueliene Fernandez reveals why she was hanging out with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Selena Gomez

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez has responded to questions about working with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme and hanging out with singer Selena Gomez. Speaking with Filmfare, Jacqueliene has reacted to her photos with Selena and Jean-Claude Van Damme. (Also Read | Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme posts pic with Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan trolls her) Jacqueline Fernandez with Jean-Claude Van Damme (L); with Selena Gomez.

Jacqueliene talks about Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jacqueliene said, "I recently shot a film with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy and it was just great to be able to work with such an icon and legend, a true action hero I have looked up to and grown up with his films. Me and my family have a collection of all his films and we used to replay them all the time. We never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever shoot a film with him. But it is a great role and it is a fantastic script with action, drama and suspense all rolled into one. It has just been a great experience."

Jacqueliene on photo with Selena

About her photo with Selena, Jacqueliene added, "I was lucky enough to meet Selena Gomez on my trip to Italy while I was shooting for the film with Van Damme and it was really great to meet such an amazing artiste. She is just so down to earth and real and it was great to be able to just spend time with her and that was our meeting."

Jacqueliene's pics with action star, singer

In September, Jean-Claude took to his Instagram and shared a joint post with Jacqueline. In the photo, Jacqueline posed in a white top, matching pants and a blue blazer. He was seen in a shirt under a blazer and rust pants. The picture was clicked at a lush property in Italy. Sharing the photo, Jean Claude wrote in the caption, “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

A few days before that, a photo emerged on social media of Jacqueline posing with her girl gang which included Selena Gomez. It was shared by a person named Caroline Franklin. The caption read, "Tuscany mems." Jacqueline replied to the post, saying, “Best days ever!”

Jacqueline's films

Jacqueline will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar. The film stars a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, among others. She also has the action-thriller Fateh with Sonu Sood in the pipeline. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, Fateh is backed by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

