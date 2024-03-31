Netflix's Queen of Tears soars with unbeatable ratings! Kim Soo Hyun and Ji Won steal top trends

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s K-drama Queen of Tears kept its winning streak in ratings and popularity intact. The Saturday episode remained the most watched series in its time slot across all channels. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World achieved its highest ratings, with the actor being named the most buzzworthy performer of the week just before his birthday. Netflix's Queen of Tears soars with unbeatable ratings with 7th episode; Kim Soo Hyun and Ji Won's chemistry praised(Netflix)

Queen of Tears hits record ratings with Saturday Episode

On March 30th, the 7th episode of the romantic drama aired on tvN. The latest release focused on the couple's old flames rekindled in Germany, before breaking down in tears after learning the devastating truth. 'Queen of Tears' achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday release.

Although it is slightly lower compared to the Sunday episode's release, as most viewers prefer watching two episodes in one go, the episode remained the most watched in its time slot across all channels. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the romance drama secured first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.8 percent.

Queen of Tears dominates global Netflix

For the third consecutive week, the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won-led Queen of Tears has maintained its hold on the number four position on Global Netflix. The rom-com is trending in the non-English TV category. It has amassed 30,000,000 hours viewed, with 4,200,000 as of now. Meanwhile, the Korean variety show Physical: 100: Season 2 secured the top position in the top 10 list.

Wonderful World’s weekly rating

MBC's Wonderful World achieved its highest Saturday ratings to date, though slightly lower than its Friday release. The latest episode of the drama earned a nationwide average of 9.2 percent. Additionally, Cha Eun Woo was hailed as the most buzzworthy actor.

JTBC’s new show HIDE aired its third episode with a decent average nationwide rating of 4.3%. Meanwhile, SBS’s The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection—Season 2 scored an average nationwide rating of 3.2%. The numbers are surprisingly low considering the popularity of the first season The Escape of the Seven. KBS 2TV's new romantic drama, Beauty & Mr. Romantic, leads the ratings race with an average nationwide average (14.9%) for its third episode.