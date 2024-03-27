Jin shares video message as he begins countdown to discharge from military; BTS ARMY says ‘can't wait anymore’. Watch

Jin's message for BTS ARMY

In the pre-recorded clip, Jin held two small number 7 lit candles. After he blew them, he smiled and flashed the thumbs-up sign. The caption read, "Message from #Jin: Mar 2024." As translated by X user @Jiniya1204, the message further read, "D-77!! Time flies. Let's go, let's go! # Jin of March # ARMY_lover # MissYouSeokjinnie # Army, just wait for 77days #JIN."

Fans react to Jin's video

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "He is waiting and counting down just like us. I miss him more." A comment read, "Yeah.... we can't dare measure the depth of his love." "He waited just so he could do the double 7 days before he is back with us. Jin always has a plan," commented another person.

"I can't wait anymore, I miss him. It's Jin!! Our Seokjin indeed," tweeted another fan. A person shared, "We love you, Seokjin. The sweetest, who thoughtfully filmed monthly messages with intricate details. How can’t you not love someone who inspires happiness?! Seokjin is truly the epitome of love."

About Jin's military journey

Jin joined the military in December 2022. Taking to Weverse earlier in March this year, Jin simply wrote, "D-100." He is likely to be discharged around June 12 this year. The BTS member began his 18 months of military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp. Jin, who will turn 31 this year in December, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea. He did five weeks of basic military training together with other conscript soldiers. After the training, he and other conscripts were assigned to army units.

