Jin begins countdown as his discharge date from military approaches; BTS ARMY ‘can't wait for his dad jokes’

The eldest member of BTS, Jin, has begun the countdown months ahead of his discharge from the South Korean military. Jin joined the military in December 2022. The BTS fandom started sharing comments on social media platforms, excited about Jin's discharge. (Also Read | BTS military discharge dates revealed: Countdown to Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM's return) BTS member Jin will be discharged from the military soon.

Jin shares new post

Taking to Weverse on Monday, Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, simply wrote, "D-100." The oldest member of the group is likely to be discharged around June 10-15 this year. Fans started tweeting after his post. A person wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Can't wait for him to return.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fans react to Jin's post

A comment read, "Just a little more patience, Jinie. Just 100 days more, and you're back. Our Moon is going to come home soon." "Can't wait for your dad jokes," teased a fan. "He really couldn't wait. We look forward to Kim Seokjin's return!!" wrote an X user.

Another person said, "He’s counting down the days with us. He wants to reunite with us too." A social media user wrote, "Let's us begin the countdown for his return !! Kim Seokjin, the father, is coming." Another comment read, "I can't wait to see and hear your voice again. After 100 days, we will smile like no other." An excited fan wrote, "I am screaming!!!! Our Seokjinnie will return soon! Counting every hour, every minute, every second of his return."

Jin's old video from camp, his message for fans

A few days after Jin started his mandatory military service, BangtanTV had shared a video, on its YouTube channel, of the eldest BTS member as he reached the training centre. The clip was of Jin’s Entrance Ceremony with BTS, as the members-- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came to bid farewell to Jin.

All the members clicked individual selfies and group photos with Jin. In a message for the BTS ARMY, Jin looked at the camera and said, "I'll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is first priority I won't be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don't be sick either."

As the video ended, RM had said, "I'm worried about Jin hyung who doesn't like the cold but his younger brothers will follow him soon. It doesn't feel great to send him off but he does well wherever he goes. I believe he'll do well. It doesn't feel good but it's something everyone has to do, so fighting hyung. Don't get hurt, be healthy, and I'll prepare well too. Fighting!"

About Jin

Jin began his 18 months of military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp. Jin, who will turn 31 this year, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea. He did five weeks of basic military training together with other conscript soldiers. After the training, he and other conscripts were assigned to army units.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place