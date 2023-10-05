BTS' Kim Taehyung goes back to black hair, praises Jungkook's 3D over Seven during live

BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V dyed his hair black after flaunting his golden locks for some time. He surprised fans with his new look during a Weverse live. He went from talking about his fan meets to revealing why he would never grow a moustache. He also reviewed Jungkook's latest release, 3D and Seven. Also read: BTS' Jungkook reveals he's on IV drip and skipped meal as he is on a diet BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V dyed his hair black.

Kim Taehyung live on Weverse

According to a translation by user @haruharu_w_bts on X, Kim Taehyung urged his fans to memorise lines from his solo tracks for the upcoming fan meet. He told them, “Please tell those who are going to the fan meeting, the ‘Kim Taehyung Kim Taehyung’ is prohibited! I did a meeting today and what I want to do for the fan meeting… I'm singing Slow Dancing. Rather than fan chants, I just want you to sing along to everything, but in the middle of the song if you say ‘Kim Taehyung’ I might not be able to hold my laugh back so that is prohibited. If you don't sing, that's a yellow card, if you say Kim Taehyung, that's also a yellow card.”

Kim Taehyung in black hair

Showing his black hair look, V said, “I dyed my hair again to black.” Reading comments from fans who asked him about growing a moustache and beard. He replied, as per @btsinthemoment, “Am I going to grow my facial hair? No. I won't. I think it doesn't suit me. People say that it doesn't suit me. It might be because my hair gotten shorter! because it's gotten shorter, I look a bit more younger. Should I say? Other people told me that I look younger and so facial hair doesn't suit me.”

V prefers 3D over Seven

The Love Me Again singer also commented about Jungkook's single 3D. Praising the golden maknae, he said, “Did you guys see Jungkook's 3D? It's really cool, right? It's so cool I almost swore. Not swearing, but it's really cool, right? Wah! As expected, our golden maknae! These days I like 3D more than Seven so I've been listening to 3D lately.” V promised fans that he would try to conduct another live sometime later.

Meanwhile, V marked his solo debut with Layover's release in September. All eyes are currently on Jungkook as he will be dropping his first solo album, Golden next month. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

