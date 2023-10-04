News / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Jungkook reveals he's on IV drip and skipped meal as he is on a diet, worried fans say ‘don’t starve'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 09:46 PM IST

BTS singer Jungkook is preparing for the release of his solo album GOLDEN. He is leaving no stone unturned for his release.

BTS member Jungkook as promised returned to the fan community, Weverse to chat with his fans, BTS ARMY. On Wednesday, he as always, responded to several questions from fans while enjoying his drink. He also opened up his upcoming album GOLDEN and revealed he's been practising hard for its release. Also read: BTS' Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN, reveals release date

Jungkook live on Weverse

Jungkook left fans worried when he told them he was on IV drips and did not take any meals throughout the day. He said he is on a diet to maintain his weight. He said, as per an X user @tteokminnie, “I got an IV today, to get more energy. I haven't had a single meal today since I need to take care of my weight... There's nothing I'm feeling stressed about though.”

Fans react to Jungkook's diet

His revelation left fans worried. One of them wrote on the micro-blogging site, “I really cannot get used to the starvation that they always put themselves through when its comeback time. Like, why? He looks great, sings great, dances great. All the conditions required for him to perform his job are met. And somehow I don't think they have a nutritionist.” “Oh, JK. I know they have a good team taking care of them, but I hope he knows nutrition is very important. IV drips really don't do much at all when it comes to providing the nutrition you need, unless it's very specific invasive ones. We love you, bud please eat well,” added another. Someone also said, “Oh no.. not eating at all isn’t a healthy thing to do Jungkook. This made my heart sink honestly.” Yet another posted, "I wish they didn't do this kind of "diet". It breaks my heart every single time."

Jungkook: I'm a bit tired

Talking about the pressure of his solo album release, Jungkook also said, “I'm a bit tired because I haven't been able to sleep well these days and I practised hard today. And the rest of the schedule I have left is hell so I am really worried to be honest, wondering if I'll be able to do well.” “I've been feeling this lately but I feel like I've died down a lot (as in not having as much energy compared to the past). but that doesn't mean I can't try so I will do my best,” he added.

Meanwhile, the promotional schedule of Jungkook's GOLDEN is out. The album will release on November 3.

