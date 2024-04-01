Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo comeback in Queen of Tears makes ratings skyrocket amid divorce drama

Queen of Tears brought back the iconic Vincenzo Cassano era, leaving fans in tears of joy. In the eighth episode of the tvN rom-com, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, viewers were treated to an unexpected cameo by South Korean A-lister Song Joong Ki on March 31. This brief appearance sent the show's ratings skyrocketing to a new high, setting its best personal record and making it the most-watched program in its time slot across all channels. Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo Cassano comeback in Queen of Tears (Netflix)

Song Joong Ki appears in Queen of Tears ep 8

On Sunday’s episode of Queen of Tears, the mafia lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano made an unexpected appearance in the lives of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Haein. As the couple faced a breakdown, Song Joong Ki revived his iconic lawyer character from the 2021 K-drama to handle the divorce case. All thanks to the production director, Kim Hee Won, who previously worked on Vincenzo and is now co-directing Queen of Tears.

The show previously featured cameos and special appearances by notable figures such as Oh Jung Se, Ko Kyu Pil, Im Chul Soo, as well as international actors like French actor Sebastian Roché and German actor Dieter Hallervorden.

Queen of Tears' ratings skyrocket

The 8th episode of the TVN romantic comedy concluded its first half with the highest ratings so far, according to Nielsen Korea. The show's average nationwide rating was 16.1%, which is a new record for the romantic drama. On Saturday the show recorded the average nationwide rating of 11 percent, which was slightly higher than its previous Saturday performance.

Where to watch Queen of Tears

The drama, featuring Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won as Hong Haein, airs on tvN for the local audience and is also available on Netflix for global viewers. On the OTT platform, the show has maintained its winning streak for three consecutive weeks, currently holding the fourth position in the top 10 non-English shows.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic remains the most-watched series

KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic, featuring Ji Hyun Woo, Im Soo Hyang, and Han Soo Ah, continued to reign as the most-watched K-drama across all time slots on Sunday. The show achieved a personal record with its fourth episode, reaching an average nationwide rating of 17.6 percent. Meanwhile, tvN's new mystery thriller, Hide, scored an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent with its fourth episode."