McDonald's India embraces anime-inspired WcDonald's makeover: Take a peek inside the immersive epic dining adventure

On April 5, McDonald's India (West & South) embraced the much-loved, enthralling anime culture by officially transforming its iconic restaurant outlet at Linking Road in Bandra, Mumbai, into WcDonald's. April 5: McDonald's India becomes WcDonald's at Linking Road in Bandra, Mumbai.

The commonly featured anime knock-off of the popular fast-food chain has previously appeared in the 1981 manga series Cat's Eyes and its anime adaptation. Flipping the real-world restaurant's ‘M’ to ‘W’, the food joint is widely referred to as WcDonald's in the anime dimension. Even the modern-day devil works at the parody transition in the comedy reverse isekai series, The Devil is a Part-Time.

Cut to April 2024, real life has yet again reverse-engineered the isekai anime concept by teleporting the anime counterpart of the fantastical WcDonald's to the real world.

Experience the new McDonald's India WcDonald's transition.

Welcoming anime fandom to its iconic Bandra, Mumbai, restaurant (operated by Westlife Foodworld Limited), the WcDonalds's transformation has welcomed the following star attractions:

Limited-time Savoury Chili WcDonald's Sauce: The new symphony of flavours infuses an enticing blend of ginger, garlic, soy, and a hint of chilli flakes. Experience an explosion of energy with each bite. Its perfect partner from the enticing menu is the re-envisioned 10-piece WcNuggets (formerly known as the fan-favourite Chicken McNuggets.

2. Manga-inspired packaging: Featuring the WcDonald's Crew characters, the exciting visuals of the new packaging have been sketched by legendary Japanese manga artist/ illustrator Acky Bright.

WcDonald's manga-themed packaging, designed by Acky Bright.(McDonald's India)

3. Full-on in-store transformation: The ground-breaking revamp translated to the dining experience adventure at Linking Road in Bandra, Mumbai. The vibrant real-life adaptation will transport anime fans and local diners alike to the fantasy realm. DDB Mudra Group's conceptualisation has turned the original restaurant decor on its head as the ambience has undergone a full-on makeover in anime.

In-store anime revamp at McDonald's India.

WcDonald's anime film:

Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (West & South), said, "Anime culture is booming in India, particularly among the Gen Z. For years, anime fans have been bringing their favourite brand to life in many ways within the Anime universe. The McDonald’s-inspired ‘WcDonald’s’ is a case in point. Now, WcDonald's transcends fantasy, becoming a reality. We honour our fans' imagination by authentically manifesting the WcDonald’s universe in our restaurants while inviting them to be part of our story like never before. WcDonald’s embodies our dedication to integrating our brand with popular culture, offering unique experiences that wow customers. We invite everyone, particularly manga enthusiasts, to step into this immersive anime world.”

Rahul Matthew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “You’ll be surprised how big the anime community is in India. And we realised that the anime universe has been tipping its hat to McDonald’s through its many avatars. We felt the best way to acknowledge and celebrate this community was to bring one of the avatars from the anime world to the real world.”

Captivating anime-themed brand films accompany the trailblazing initiative. Produced by the esteemed animation house Studio Pierrot, the first official WcDonald's anime will explore the delectable WcDonald's Sauce and Chicken WcNuggets via episodic shorts.