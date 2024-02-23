 How McDonald’s turned into WcDonald’s and why anime fans are loving It | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / How McDonald's turned into WcDonald's and why anime fans are loving It

How McDonald’s turned into WcDonald’s and why anime fans are loving It

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 23, 2024 12:57 PM IST

McDonald’s is featuring manga-themed packaging, animations, and a new 'Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce.

Anime lovers, rejoice! McDonald’s across the US is transforming into WcDonald’s for a limited time.

McDonald’s goes Manga(McDonald’s)
McDonald’s goes Manga(McDonald’s)

The fast food giant is launching a new campaign on Feb. 26 that will bring its manga alter ego to life in over 30 countries. The campaign will feature manga-themed packaging, four short animations, and a new dipping sauce.

The WcDonald’s campaign is inspired by the growing popularity of anime in today’s culture, according to Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA.

‘The WcDonald’s universe is a reflection of what fans have created’

“We love that our fans have been inviting us into the conversation for years. The WcDonald’s universe is a reflection of what fans have created. It honors their vision and celebrates their creativity while authentically bringing it to life in our restaurants for the first time ever,” said Hassan in a press release.

The new sauce, called the ‘Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce,’ is a blend of ginger, garlic, soy, and chilli flakes. It is designed to capture the “bold, dynamic spirit” of classic anime protagonists.

The WcDonald’s packaging is designed by Acky Bright, a renowned manga artist and illustrator from Japan.

Bright collaborated with McDonald’s to create manga-style packaging that showcases WcDonald’s Crew characters. The packaging also contains a digital code that will unlock weekly manga releases every Monday, from Feb. 26 to March 18.

In a press release, Bright expressed his “genuine love” for the project.

“I had a great time partnering with McDonald’s to help make WcDonald’s a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand. From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald’s for people around the world,” said Bright.

For those in Los Angeles, there is also a chance to experience the first-ever WcDonald’s in person from March 9 to March 10.

The immersive dining event will feature 360 projection mapping, and reservations can be made on OpenTable starting Feb. 28 by searching “WcDonald’s Immersive Dining Experience.”

