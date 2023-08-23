BTS' V reveals his inspiration behind Layover, talks about working with Min Hee Jin

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is all set for his solo debut with the upcoming album Layover. Ahead of the release, V revealed how he was inspired by f(x)‘s Pink Tape as he ended up collaborating with Min Hee Jin. Layover will be out on 8 September. Also read: BTS' V teams up with NewJeans' producer Min Hee Jin for solo album BTS member V revealed his inspiration behind his solo album Layover.

Kim Taehyung on his inspiration

In an interview with W Korea, V said, “I wanted to show a different side of my music compared to my past works and collaborating seemed like the best way to achieve that. F(x)’s Pink Tape was a big inspiration, I reached out to her (Min Hee Jin) the moment I recalled it.”

Layover is said to bring an unseen side of the BTS singer. Min, who is the CEO of NewJeans‘ label ADOR, was previously associated with SM Entertainment as their creative director and handled branding of K-pop groups like Girls' Generation, Shinee, f(x), EXO, and Red Velvet.

Kim Taehyung on producer Min Hee Jin

Talking about working with her, Kim Taehyung added, “Our collaborative discussions were productive, encompassing every detail, and the entire collaboration process was seamless. She brought sincerity and expertise to the table. She has such a warm presence.”

f(x), Girls' Generation, Shinee and EXO are still known as the pioneers of K-pop music. Released in 2013, f(x)'s Pink Tape became a critically acclaimed album and was one-of-a-kind with its innovative concepts, songs and vocal. It is regarded as one of the most popular albums which broke records of the industry.

Layover

Meanwhile, Layover will consist of six songs. It will include Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). Talking about the tracks, BTS' agency BigHit Music had said, "1. Rainy Days-In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings. 2. Blue-An homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song. 3. Love Me Again- A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track. 4. Slow Dancing-The focus track of this album, a ‘70s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests."

“5. For Us-A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics. 6. Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)-A piano arrangement of the focus track “Slow Dancing,” which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track. The music videos for all five tracks will also be revealed,” they added. Previously, V released the music videos of Love Me Again and Rainy Days. He also dropped the teasers of his upcoming music video, Blue.

