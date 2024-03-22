Tomorrow X Together, Babymonster, Unicode debut and others light up Kpop comebacks of April 2024

March is still doling out its musical beats. Yet we couldn't help but look into the crystal ball for future announcements of brand-new hits. Earlier this year, Astro's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Ten and Taeyong, Red Velvet's Wendy and BTS' J-Hope kept the light on the third-generation K-pop solo acts. In April, Monsta X's IM will carry on the legacy, with fourth and fifth generations sparking the tuneful calendar with youthful colours and vigour. Although we're still awaiting many more announcements for the month, we already have a fun-loving collaboration between Bang Yedam and Winter of aespa in the cards. Tomorrow X Together and Babymonster will release their respective mini albums on April 1, 2024. (Instagram)

Here are the April comebacks that have been revealed so far. Stay tuned for more updates!

Kpop comebacks of April 2024

April 1

BABYMONSTER - 1st mini album ‘BABYMONS7ER’ (Time: 12 am KST) Tomorrow X Together - 6th mini album ‘minisode 3: TOMORROW’ (Time: 6 pm KST) QWER - 1st mini album ‘MANITO’ (Time: 6 pm KST) Lucas solo debut - 1st single ‘Renegade’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

April 2

Bang Yedam x aespa's Winter - Digital single ‘Officially Cool’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

April 3

Monsta X's IM solo comeback - 3rd EP ‘Off The Beat’ (Time: 6 pm KST) KISS OF LIFE - 1st single album ‘Midas Touch’ (Time: 6 pm KST) DRIPPIN - 4th single ‘Beautiful Maze’

April 8

ONF - 8th mini album ‘Beautiful Shadow’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

April 9

EPEX - 1st album ‘Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days’ (Time: 6 pm KST) NCHIVE - 1st single album ‘Drive’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

April 15

Boynextdoor - 2nd EP ‘How?’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

April 16

Loossemble - 2nd mini album ‘One of a Kind’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks April 2024

RIIZE

UNICODE debut: The five-member Japanese K-pop girl group under Double X Entertainment formed during the survival show Project K (2022-23). The new music act has witnessed several lineup shuffles, but the final group consists of Erin, Hana, Sooah, Yura and Mio.

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)