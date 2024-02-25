BTS J-Hope, Red Velvet Wendy, NCT DREAM and others return with new music in Kpop comebacks of March 2024

Following the tone set by February 2024 K-pop debuts including that of Cha Eun Woo, NCT Ten, Taeyong and NCT WISH, the upcoming month promises just as many doses of serotonin. With renowned soloists like BTS J-Hope and Red Velvet Wendy stepping back into the spotlight, March has packed in exciting musical surprises. On top of that, fans will also get to witness the arrival of new musical signatures as the R U Next debuting victors will debut as I'LL-IT members. Yet another brand-new girl group on teh horizon is RESCENE. BTS' J-Hope and Red Velvet's Wendy to make their solo comebacks in March 2024.(Instagram)

If that weren't enough, beloved music acts like NCT DREAM, BTOB, ZEROBASEONE will also be back on the stage. Here are the Kpop comebacks of March 2024 announced so far.

Kpop comebacks of March 2024

March 2

HORI7ON - 1st single ‘DAYTOUR’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

March 7

ICHILLIN - 3rd mini album ‘Feelin’ Hot' (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 8

xikers - 3rd mini album ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial and Erro’ (Time: 2 pm KST) ZEROBASEONE (Japanese release) - ゆらゆら -運命の花 or ‘YURA YURA - Flower of Destiny’ music video release (Time: 12 am JST)

March 11

TEMPEST - 5th mini album ‘TEMPEST Voyage’ (Time: 6 pm KST) NCHIVE - 1st single album ‘DRIVE’

March 12

Red Velvet's Wendy - 2nd mini album ‘Wish You Hell’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 13

LUN8 - 2nd mini album ‘BUFF’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 14

XODIAC - 2nd single album ‘XOULDAY’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 20

ZEROBASEONE - 1st Japan 2st single ‘ゆらゆら -運命の花’ or 'YURA YURA - Flower of Destiny' (Time: 12 am JST)

March 25

I'LL-IT debut (The girl group launched through the reality survival show R U NEXT last year)

March 26

RESCENE debut - 1st single album ‘Re:Scene’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

March 29

BTS' J-Hope - HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 (Time: 1 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks March 2024

Hwang Min Hyun has announced his March comeback with a digital single (date TBA).

BIGBANG Daesung will be dropping his new album in the first half of March. Though the date is yet to be announced, the new music video of his upcoming single titled Falling Slowly will star Welcome to Waikiki 2 co-stars Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young.

NCT DREAM's highly anticipated comeback was also confirmed by insiders on February 7 (date TBA). Additionally, the group will be kicking off The Dream Show 3 tour soon. While all dates haven't been disclosed yet, the septet will commence their world tour ride in Seoul on May 2, 2024.

For their upcoming Spring comeback, THE NEW SIX will be releasing a single in March, followed by a mini album in May (dates TBA).

BTOB has decided to priotise group activities this March (dates TBA).

(The list will be updated when bigger announcements trickle in.)