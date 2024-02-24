Kim Namjoon smiles and poses with colleagues in new pic from military, BTS ARMY says ‘our brave soldier adapted so well’

BTS leader RM, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has shared a post. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, RM aka Kim Namjoon, re-posted his picture. The photo comes over two months after he joined the military. (Also Read | BTS military discharge dates revealed: Countdown to Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM's return) BTS RM shared a photo on Instagram.

RM shares his new pic

The picture was originally posted by his friend. It featured RM alongside several of his colleagues in the military. All of them were dressed in uniforms. Some of them, including RM wore a black sweater. RM, along with his friends, smiled and flashed the peace sign.

Fans react to RM's pic

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, "He looks so good....his smile. Joonie, our brave soldier with his colleagues. My love Namjoon." A comment read, "Namjoon with his army buddies. I love you so much. I purple you, Namjoon." A BTS ARMY commented, "He looks so tall and fine. Our Joonie came home. Looks like he adapted well and made some friends. Thanks for the update #RM #Namjoon," tweeted a person.

Another fan said, "Oh, Namjoon, I miss you so badly. Love you, baby! Joonie looks great. Take care of yourself." Another person wrote, "I'm happy when you're happy. How good to see that you're having good days, my Romeo. How to be so handsome and adorable... I miss him." Another tweet read, "Imagine being lucky enough to be friends with the Kim Namjoon of BTS in the military. This. This is the content we wait for. What they share with us, not what others try to take. I love this photo."

About RM, other BTS members

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook began their military service in December last year. Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023. BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

