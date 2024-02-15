ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reacts to dating rumours with India Eisley

ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo marked his album debut with ENTITY, which released on Thursday. Ahead of the much-awaited release, he answered some most-searched questions about himself, including his personal life as he was recently rumoured to be out on a date with American actor India Eisley. The two starred together in Cha Eun Woo's music video Stay, which is a part of ENTITY. Also read: ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo with India Eisley in viral photo.

Cha Eun Woo on dating rumours

During an interview with 1theK, the True Beauty actor was asked to search for his name on the internet. On the web, he came across his dating rumours with India. Responding to the speculations, he said, as per Koreaboo, "Is this alright?" (referring to the sensitivity of the rumor)" “Actually, I filmed a dating scene. She is the female lead of my music video, so we had a fun shoot. I guess the photo was taken then,” he said.

Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley

Last month, Cha Eun Woo and India were spotted in a cafe in LA. The photo of them had gone viral on social media, leaving fans curious. While many believed that it might be the beginning of something new, others simply guessed that the two were collaborating.

Meanwhile, Stay released on February 15. It is the main track of his mini album, which consists of six tracks. The cinematic music video is shot in the US and is all about longing for lost love. The chemistry between Cha Eun Woo and India is refreshing throughout the video.

Cha Eun Woo's concert

Basking in the success of ENTITY, Cha Eun Woo is gearing up to kickstart his first solo fan concert, Just One 10 minutes: Mystery Elevator. It begins on February 17 with the first performance in South Korea. The singer-actor will be visiting countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia as a part of his concert schedule. He will be performing all of his solo songs from ENTITY for the first time live. He will also be seen in the upcoming K-drama Wonderful World.

