BLACKPINK joins Taylor Swift and BTS in Spotify's Billions Club with How You Like That

BLACKPINK has made history by joining Spotify's Billions Club alongside famous pop icons like Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake. The famous K-pop girl group reached the milestone after their 2020 hit single How You Like That garnered more than one billion streams this week. The four-member group is the first and only K-pop girl group to have achieved this feat to date.

BLACKPINK makes Spotify history, joins Billions Club

The group consists of four K-pop idols- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Thanks to their popularity on a global level, BLACKPINK is regarded as the “biggest girl group in the world.” Their new Spotify record makes How You Like That the first song by a female K-pop group and the first Korean song without collaboration by a K-pop act to have 1 billion streams on the platform.

With their 2020 hit, the group has joined another K-pop and global sensation, BTS, who have two tracks, Dynamite and Butter, listed in the Billions Club. While this is the first time that BLACKPINK has made it to the prestigious list, the group member, Lisa, has individually broken the record with her solo track Money. Moreover, Jennie has also received over a billion views on YouTube for the music video of her track, Solo.

Fans congratulate BLACKPINK for new milestone

As BLACKPINK's How You Like That joins the Billions Club alongside Swift's Cruel Summer and Timberlake's Mirrors, fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Thats a fantastic achievement for BLACKPINK! Their music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, crossing cultural boundaries and making an impact.”

Another fan wrote, “The only kpop group to have all members charting on AM, uk off chart, and more. No one doing it like them.” One more said, “Wow, BLACKPINK dominating Spotify! Guess I need to up my streaming game!”