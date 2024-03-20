Taylor Swift’s hit Shake It Off rocks the Richter scale in SoFi Stadium concert

Taylor Swift’s passionate energy was carried over as a formidable force; her fans had the same driving ability. Taylor Swift’s songs set off seismic signals, shows a new study. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

In the bosom of these revellers, as they danced to the beats of the sensational pop singer Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, their synchronized movements generated quakes akin to seismic tremors. The seismic tremors resulting from dancing to the beat of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour were researched and recorded by scientists from UCLA.

The scale recorded a 2.3 magnitude

In a study that sounds more like a plot from a sci-fi movie, scientists have discovered that the vibrations from Swift’s concerts are powerful enough to register as seismic activity. This unusual phenomenon was first noted during her Seattle shows, which generated tremors equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

However, the plot isn’t confined to the aftermath. A unit of researchers from Caltech and UCLA that was composed of members who had a strong dedication to this issue volunteered to search for ways to find out the reason of these pulses.

During Swift’s August 5 performance at the SoFi Stadium near inside in ither lying Inglewood centred at the event, which was crowded by approximately 70,000 fans.

The researchers’ findings were published in an article titled ‘Shake to the Beat: Exploring the Seismic Signals and Stadium Response of Concerts and Music Fans.'

It felt like a ‘volcano’

The scientists grabbed signals on regional network stations and shock-motion sensors that were armed in the stadium ground and in strong ropes. “Signals were recorded on regional seismic network stations located within 9 km (about 5.59 miles) of the stadium, as well as on strong‐motion sensors placed near and inside the stadium prior to the concert series,” the research statement noted.

Gabrielle Tepp from Caltech shed light on the methodology, explaining, “For earthquakes, most of the time they’re pretty sharp and easy to identify with waveforms, but when you have something like volcanoes where you have such a wide variety of signals, spectrograms can be really handy in helping to identify the different types of signals.”

The research revealed that each song performed by Swift had a unique seismic signature. Out of the 45 songs played, the researchers could identify 43 within the recorded spectrograms. They went a step further by calculating the radiated energy of each song and converting it into the local magnitude of an earthquake that would emit the same energy.

Swift’s anthem ‘Shake It Off’ lived up to its name, registering the highest local magnitude of 0.851. Tepp noted that this energy was released over a few minutes, unlike the instantaneous release of an earthquake. The strongest tremor equated to a magnitude -2 earthquake.