BLACKPINK Jennie to join Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum for new show My Name is Gabriel: Report

A brand new JTBC variety show featuring a star-studded lineup with some of the industry’s top names is on the cards. As reported by South Korean media outlets, actor Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and others are set to feature in this upcoming project. Meanwhile, K-pop idol and Blackpink member Jennie, who is currently starring in another variety show Apartment 404, is also in talks to join the show titled My Name is Gabriel. JTBC gearing up for new show 'My Name is Gabriel' with Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and more. Jennie from Blackpink in talks to join cast.(Pic credit: YG, Netflix, X)

My Name is Gabriel: new Korean variety show

On March 11, The Fact reported that JTBC is gearing up for a new show. An official confirmed the same, stating the onboarding of several actors such as Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung, as well as Park Bo Gum. Producing director Kim Tae Ho’s upcoming project is titled ‘My Name is Gabriel. (literal title)

Blackpink Jennie in talks

On the other hand, when asked about Jennie's confirmation, JTBC staff stated that there is currently ‘no official confirmation’, but she is in talks to join the cast. Filming is scheduled to begin in early March, and the show is likely to premiere sometime in June.

All about My Name is Gabriel

According to the news, the show will be about the cast living the lives of other people in different countries. It ties in with the unique concept of The Lives of Others on MBC’s entertainment show Infinite Challenge, which was previously directed by Kim Tae Ho as well.

Blackpink Jennie’s Apartment 404 witnesses ratings dip

Apartment 4040, starring Alchemy of Soul’s Oh Na Ra, Running Man’s Yang Se Chan, Moving’s Cha Tae Hyun, and Leung Ha among others, got off to a great start and gained a lot of buzz. The show which also stars K-pop idol Jennie, is struggling to keep up with high ratings. According to Neilsen Korea, the latest and 3rd episode aired on March 8 had a low rating of 1.7% and the second episode had a low of 2.1%.