Aespa, Ateez, Riize, Itzy and others to perform at Korean university festivals this week | Lineup deets out

Although we've just begun walking down the path of a new week in May, K-pop artists' schedules are already brimming to the top with endless lists of performances slated for the days to come. aespa will perform at several university festivals this week, whereas Ateez will be at the Yonsei University Festival on May 26.

K-pop artists from across generations, pandering to fans of diverse musical genres, including boy groups Ateez and Riize, or girl groups like aespa, H1-KEY, Kiss Of Life, Itzy, IVE and many more artists will be joining a string of lined-up university events.

The especially booked and busy SM Entertainment girl group, aespa, will be gracing several spring festivals across multiple universities this week. Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning were revealed as part of the lineup for the following college festivals: Kangnam University Festival Day 2 (May 22), Dankook University Cheonan Campus Festival Day 2 (May 22), Kyung Hee University Festival (May 23) and Kwangwoon University Festival Day 3 (May 24).

Here's how the week looks for some of your favourite K-pop idols.

Kangnam University Festival ‘Mokyang 2024’

Kangnam University Festival Lineup:

Day 1 - May 21: Giriboy, 10CM

Day 2 - May 22: aespa, Yena, Cherry Filter

Kyung Hee University Festival ‘Masterpeace: Highlight’

Located in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, Kyung Hee University is holding its three-day ‘Masterpeace: Highlight’ festival from May 22 to May 24, 2024.

Kyung Hee University Festival Lineup:

Day 1 - May 22: Day6, BIBI, Silica Gel, Lee Seung Yoon

Day 2 - May 23: aespa, JANNABI, CHANGMO

Day 3 - May 24: PSY, RIIZE, Xdinary Heroes

Dankook University Festival ‘Danfesta, Orbit: Rendezvous’

Dankook University Festival Lineup:

Day 1 - May 22: NMIXX, Chungha, Highlight, The Wind, You Dayeon

Day 2 - May 23: Kiss of Life, Jung Yong Hwa, Loco, Coca N Butter, Jambino, Toigo, xikers, Lapillus

Kwangwoon University Festival ‘Aines’

Kwangwoon University Festival Lineup:

Day 1 - May 22: BIBI, Kim Su Young

Day 2 - May 23: Silica Gel, Changmo, Zene the Zilla

Day 3 - May 24: aespa, Zico, Davichi

Jeju Nationa University Festival- ‘Imagine With’

Jeju Nationa University Festival Lineup

Day 1 - May 21: 이지카이트, Skinny Brown, Paul Blanco

Day 2 - May 22: Choi Yu Ri, Paul Hill

Day 3 - May 23: H1-KEY, Day6

Hanyang University Festival ‘Rachios’ 2024

Another Hanyang University Festival, the Erica Spring Festival “ESPERO: BEAT,” will be heldthe following week from May 28 to 30. Disjoint from the Erica festival, the ‘Rachios’ show has a different lineup of performers and dates.

Hanyang University Festival Lineup:

Day 1 - May 22: Kiss of Life, Woodie Gochild, Day6

Day 2 - May 23: PH-1, Chungha, Jay Park

Day 3 - May 24: Yena, JANNABI

Yonsei University ‘AKARAKA’ Festival

Although the esteemed Korean university conducts two major spring festivals, the Akaraka festival is a more sought-after event despite it only opening the gates to Yonsei students and alumni.

The 2024 edition of the well-recognised annual Akaraka festival will run for two days. Commencing on Saturday, May 25, and running through the next day, May 26, it will welcome a star-studded panel of K-pop artists on the second day.

Yonsei University Akaraka Festival Lineup: To be held on Sunday, May 26, the Akaraka festival boasts an unforgettable lineup of beloved K-pop groups and soloists. From boy groups Ateez and RIIZE to girl groups Itzy and IVE, K-pop acts with grand fan followings will grace the stage and light up the event with thrilling performances for Yonsei students and alumni. Alongside these groups, South Korean indie duo MeloMance and legendary solo artists including Park Jin Young (J.Y. Park), PSY, RAIN and Zico will treat the crowd to an epic show, lined up with unforgettable setlists.

Actress Park Gyu Young, comedian Jeon Hyun Moo, and Lee You Nah (이윤아) will host the event.