aespa's Armageddon album and music video out now, surpasses 1 million in preorders

aespa released their first full-length album, Armageddon, on Monday, May 27. The famed K-pop girl group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They also unveiled the music video for the album's title track, which Karina describes as a song about “finding myself in the multiverse.” Ahead of the release, aespa achieved a milestone as their new album surpassed 1 million in preorders. aespa released their first full-length album Armageddon on Monday

aespa unveils first full-length album Armageddon

Just hours ahead of the release, aespa hosted a special Armageddon Countdown Live broadcast. Fans across YouTube, Weverse, and TikTok tuned in for the livestream, reciprocating the excitement of their K-pop idols. The anticipation for Armageddon had been brewing since the release of the album's first single- Supernova.

The quartet also unveiled the music video for the album's title track, which featured energetic choreography and creative visuals. Just hours after the release, the video gained 2.6 million views on YouTube and rave reviews from fans. Karina said during the livestream that Armageddon is also about “realizing infinite possibilities and it is about how only I can define myself.”

Armageddon tracklist

aespa's comeback album features a tracklist that consists of the following 10 songs:

Supernova (1st lead single) Armageddon (2nd lead single) Set The Tone Mine Licorice Bahama Long Chat Prologue Live My Life Melody

Fans give rave reviews for aespa's latest album

Shortly after the album was released across various platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, fans flooded the comment section with praises for aespa. One fan commented on YouTube, “I am super impressed with their commitment to this concept. They are fully diving into their element versus copying other groups and embracing what made them stand out.”

Another fan said, “OMG THIS CONCEPT?! THESE VOCALS ?!! THESE RAPS?! THIS HIGH NOTE?! THIS CINEMATOGRAPHY?! THIS MV?! THESE VISUALS?! EVERYTHING IS PERFECT AND IN-CRE-DI-BLE !! ITS AESPA!!!!”