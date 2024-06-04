Senior Management Programme from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will upscale your leadership capabilities

Senior leadership has evolved to encompass a holistic view of people, products, and processes. Today, leaders must be deeply involved in financial, operational, strategic, and human aspects of decision-making. They face tighter deadlines, industry-wide disruptions, and shifting consumer preferences while managing remote-working teams and navigating rapid technological advancements. This demands agility, foresight, and a multifaceted approach to leadership. The Senior Management Programme from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, has been developed to help leaders develop renewed leadership skills and succeed in today's volatile markets. Senior Management Programme from IIM Kozhikode

A senior leader must reinvent to create, deliver, and capture value. The PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey has found that CEOs are adopting new technologies, developing novel products and services, and forming new strategic partnerships to ensure long-term business viability.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!



This PwC report further adds: “Reinvention is the formula for the long-term survival and sustenance of businesses. The key is to foresee disruption, anticipate a changing future, understand when to go for a strategic transformation through a change of business models or even core products and solutions, and recognise the obstacles in the way.”

Programme Overview

Transforming into a C-Suite Leader of today needs constant learning. The Senior Management Programme (SMP) from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) has been designed to learn and unlearn to adapt and excel. It will help develop a global perspective and train a professional to develop forward-thinking strategic plans, be part of data-driven decision-making processes and foster a resilient organisational culture.

Helping and guiding during this learning curve will be the top-notch IIMK faculty. This year-long programme will involve over 150 hours of immersive learning. Students will be part of live online lectures by IIMK faculty and will be taught an industry-aligned cutting-edge curriculum curated by IIMK. This programme covers a wide range of essential topics including strategic thinking, leadership, and financial analysis, structured into 12 comprehensive modules.

Top 4 Reasons to Enroll:

Enhanced Leadership Skills : Develop the ability to lead and influence effectively across various business functions.

: Develop the ability to lead and influence effectively across various business functions. Strategic Decision-Making : Equip oneself with the tools to formulate and implement viable business strategies.

: Equip oneself with the tools to formulate and implement viable business strategies. IIM Mention in Resume: Get an industry-recognised and top-ranked IIM education on your resume and significantly improve brand capital.

Get an industry-recognised and top-ranked IIM education on your resume and significantly improve brand capital. Extensive Networking Opportunities: Connect with a network of peers, industry leaders and IIM Kozhikode’s illustrious alumni, enriching professional growth and collaboration.

Programme Highlights

It is important to know how this programme is different from the plethora of other courses available. Here’s a comprehensive list of IIMK advantages that stand out.

150+ hours of learning spread across 12 months.

of learning spread across 12 months. 6 days of IIMK campus immersion.

of IIMK campus immersion. 12 cutting-edge modules (leading with strategic thinking for leadership, competitive and strategic analysis, economics for business leadership, and strategic supply chain management to name a few).

(leading with strategic thinking for leadership, competitive and strategic analysis, economics for business leadership, and strategic supply chain management to name a few). 4 Masterclasses on topics such as Generative AI, cybersecurity, digital supply chain management and platform strategy.

on topics such as Generative AI, cybersecurity, digital supply chain management and platform strategy. Executive alumni status (800+ alumni and past participants).

Faculty-guided capstone project to apply one's learning, receive feedback, and present one's findings.

to apply one's learning, receive feedback, and present one's findings. Cohort-based learning includes networking, collaboration, and discussion with diverse peers.

Key Takeaways

Here are the standout features of IIMK’s Senior Management Programme, crucial for consideration:

This programme is sure to deepen a future leader’s intellectual capital.

Learners will efficiently manage cross-functional teams.

Participants will strengthen interpersonal effectiveness and the ability to manage large teams.

Participants will be able to enhance skills to lead digital transformation in any organisation.

Develop financial strategies and manage profitable P&L accounts.

Understand the market, anticipate the future, and devise winning business strategies.

Evolve from a managerial to a leadership mindset.

Programme Details:

Title : Senior Management Programme (SMP)

: Senior Management Programme (SMP) Duration : 1 Year

: 1 Year Mode : Live Online Sessions

: Live Online Sessions Start Date : June 30, 2024

: June 30, 2024 Eligibility : Graduates or Diploma holders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

: Graduates or Diploma holders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. Fee: ₹ 6,00,000 (GST will be charged at checkout)

Enrol Now:

The seats are very limited. So, pace up and enrol today to finesse your skills to be better leaders.

Conclusion

Professionals aspiring for leadership roles can significantly benefit from the Senior Management Programme at IIM Kozhikode. This programme offers advanced insights into strategic management, leadership skills, and contemporary business practices. Participants gain exposure to real-world case studies, interactive sessions with industry experts and IIMK faculty, and networking opportunities with peers. The curriculum is designed to enhance decision-making capabilities, foster innovation, and equip leaders to navigate complex business environments effectively.

About Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode:

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2024) in the 70th position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the 28-year IIM onto an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.

About Emeritus

IIM Kozhikode is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives IIM Kozhikode the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of IIM Kozhikode. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ courses.