BTS to reunite to celebrate Jin's discharge in a private setting in Seoul

There is only a day separating BTS Jin and ARMY before the singer gets discharged from his military service. The idol’s return is a much-anticipated event in the K-pop universe at the moment. Jin went to serve his military duties back in December 2022 and will be returning after 18 months. He is also the first member to get discharged from the military while others continue to serve their term. To show the eldest members their love and respect, reports said that all members of BTS will reunite as Jin will get discharged. BTS to reunite to celebrate Jin's official discharge from the military

BTS will quietly celebrate Jin’s return from the military

As reported by Koreaboo, all members will reunite amid their ongoing military services to celebrate the return of the eldest member, Jin. All the other members have filed for leave applications. Since there will be no official ceremony for discharge from the military due to safety measures, the K-pop group will celebrate Jin’s return quietly in Seoul.

The group's initial plan was to meet Jin in front of the military unit; however, this could not be accomplished due to members’ safety concerns. After Jin’s discharge on June 12, he will kickstart his set of activities, including a fan hug meeting with ARMY, the celebration of the upcoming 11th anniversary—BTS Festa 2024—and the release of his solo album later in the year.

Netizens react to BTS's love for the eldest member

The news of BTS members reuniting to celebrate Jin’s return elicited adorable reactions from fans. ARMY from around the world shared their joy on social media platforms. One fan of the K-pop group wrote on X, “BTS made it their mission to be all there to send each other off to the military. they also made it their mission to be present to welcome each other back until they're all complete again. BTS IS A FAMILY.”

A second user wrote, “It's the fact that nothing can come between BTS and the fact that they'll always be there for one another not even when they had busy schedules as soloists and especially not even when they're serving the country.”

A third agreed: “I am now imagining all the members eating together all happy in two days my seven will all be together. I'm so happy.”

Another user wrote, “This is a crazy relationship. They use their vacation days to see them enlist and discharge,” while another wrote, “They’re like real brothers…so jealous.”

Someone else wrote, “Wow, we really can’t keep up with BTS’s love for BTS.” while she wrote, “My friend said they saw J-Hope, so I thought he was out on vacation. Guess this confirms!

The next member to be discharged from the military in the group is J-Hope.