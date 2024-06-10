BTS V leaves female singer flustered in buff physique while patrolling in SDT uniform; ‘such a gentleman..’

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was recently caught on camera looking completely unrecognisable. He had previously mentioned gaining weight during an interaction with ARMY on Weverse, but, he appeared strong and carried himself with a great personality, perfectly suited for his special duty tasks. The K-pop idol was spotted patrolling at an event in Chuncheon, where he met a senior who initially failed to recognise him in the uniform but later praised his gentlemanly behaviour. BTS' V surprises fans with his new look and gentlemanly behavior at a festival in Chuncheon, where he greeted a senior artist. (Pic credit: luv270 IG)

BTS V meets Big Mama’s Lee Ji Young at military event

The Layover crooner, currently serving in the military alongside fellow group members, was spotted in a brief interaction with Big Mama‘s Lee Ji Young at a festival held in Chuncheon City while he was in the middle of patrolling. Taehyung is the only BTS member who opted to enroll in the special task force, while the rest of the group, including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook, continue serving in mandatory military service in South Korea.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The special event, held on June 9th, celebrated Korea’s “Month of Patriots and Veterans” and featured incredible performances by renowned artists, including Lee Ji Young.

Also read: ‘Gonna see Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’: New York celebrates first mad cricket frenzy as India wins against Pakistan

As per the Seoul Metropolitan Government Website, “Every year on June 6, the public commemorates the allegiance and sacrificed lives of fallen heroes and military personnel who fought for the country. Memorial Day was designated as a holiday on June 25, 1956, to remember those who fought and died during the Korean War.”

BTS V spotted while Patrolling in SDT uniform, fans react

The viral video on social media shows an excited V whispering something into Lee Ji Young’s ear, who gasped the moment she realised. Though Taehyung is her junior, she later clarified she almost didn’t recognize him, likely due to his new look in military uniform. The two then engaged in a brief conversation before V shook her hand, bowed in respect, saluted, and then ran towards his military van.

"Did he personally go to say hello to his senior? It's crazy. Even though BTS is absolutely top tier, he is amazing." A fan wrote on social media commenting on the video.

"Wow, V's image seems to have changed. He had a delicate image before enlisting, but I feel he is very healthy and bright." Wrote another.

“My friend was at the event, he saw V patrolling, Tae Tae was looking extremely handsome guys am in tears,” one more chimed in.

"It's even cooler to see him actually working. He even went to say hello to his senior,” one more added.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen writer Gege Akutami apologises to fans for chapter 262: ‘Sorry for…’

BTS V gets praised for his ‘gentlemanly behaviour’

Lee Ji Young later took to her Instagram to share the video and detail what exactly happened at the moment that left her praising V for his gentleness and top-notch behaviour. Describing the Singularity crooner as a ‘handsome solider’ she wrote, "Today, after finishing my performance at the Chuncheon Veteran Culture Festival, a handsome soldier greeted me as I descended the stage. I realized he was BTS's V, my junior.”

The Big Mama member continued, “His stage presence always impresses me, but seeing his gentleness off-stage was unexpected. Wearing his uniform, he looked even more magnificent. Though we didn't manage to take a photo due to the rush, thanks to Kuang for the video.” Wishing him a healthy military time and full-fledged comeback, she said, I hope you complete your military service healthily and I look forward to seeing your wonderful self again."