BTS' V shares pic of his ‘current situation’, gives glimpse of pet Yeontan; fans say: Kim Taehyung came home

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, gave an update about himself. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Taehyung shared his photos and those of his pet dog Yeontan. (Also Read | BTS' Kim Taehyung shares pics of his ‘buffed up’ bare back with ‘wound of glory’; gives update on life. See photos) BTS' Kim Taehyung shared pictures on Instagram.

Taehyung shares his, Yeontan's pics

In the first picture, a collage, Taehyung posed with his colleagues for the camera. All of them wore military uniforms as they stood against a wall. Along with the picture, Taehyung wrote, "Current situation (fire emoji)." In the next slide, he posted Yeontan's photo. He captioned it, "His current state (fire emoji)."

Taehyung shared his and Yeontan's photos.

ARMY reacts to his pics

Reacting to the photos, BTS ARMY took to X (Formerly Twitter) and posted comments. A fan said, "Is it just me or anyone also crying right now? Coz I miss him so much & he posted an update of him, Tan & his friends .. he looks so good, healthy & happy. But I am still crying.. coz I just love him and miss him so much." A comment read, "Ahhh my love came home, so glad to see you the love you and miss you loads daily!! Don't forget me while you're there in the military; take care always."

A person tweeted, "He even posed like a model. Taehyung came home." "Our handsome king," read a comment. An X user said, "Look at him! Serving every day. No matter where." Another tweet read, "Why so handsome in the military too??!!" "My love is coming home. I miss him so much! He's so handsome day by day!" wrote another fan.

About V and BTS

Taehyung is currently serving in the South Korean military. He began his service in December 2023. Currently, all the other BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook too are serving in the military. Jin enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope in last April. Suga started his service in September 2023. RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook started their service in December 2023.