BTS Jungkook asks ARMY: 'Did you receive my present?' ahead of group's 11th anniversary

BTS’ Jungkook is spoiling his fans while he is busy serving the mandatory period in the Korean military. He recently released his solo ‘Never Let Go’ ahead of BTS 11th Anniversary. The ‘Seven’ singer made time to provide vocals for the track while he continued to serve the military. The K-pop star is known for always going the extra mile for his fandom and his fans adore him for the same. In another one of his fan service acts, Jungkook wrote a letter to his fans and shared it on Weverse. BTS star Jungkook asks army if they received his gift (Getty Images)

Jungkook’s heartfelt ‘gift’ for ARMY ahead of BTS anniversary

Addressing the unplanned release of his solo song in his letter, he wrote, “ARMY, did you receive the present? I hope you all like it. I worked on it while thinking of you from the start, and I did wonder if I could repeat the hook longer. Honestly, it was a song I planned to show you a house genre dance with."

He further explained, “it's a performance song, but I didn't have time to do it. What a shame. If I could turn back time, I'd find a way to film it no matter what. That's why I'm leaving a post. To ask you to be understanding about that. (I'm blaming myself.) Anyway, we're already coming to our 11th anniversary. Thank you for always being by my side. I hope you never get sick and always stay healthy. It's summer again, so you're probably overheating. Be careful of the heat! Then, goodbye."

Army’s adorable reaction to Jungkook’s letter

ARMY poured love right back for their idol’s thoughtful gesture as they commented words of appreciation on platforms Weverse and X. Replying to his letter on Weverse, an ARMY wrote, “Thank you for the great song. I won't let go of your hand. Please come back healthy. I'll be waiting. I love you.” Another Weverse user wrote “I thank you very much for always thinking about ARMY,” while another wrote, “Thank you, Kookie. The song is beautiful. I love it so much. Definitely going to be on repeat. I miss and love you so much.” Another user of the platform wrote, “You did a great job, we are very proud of you, we love you so much.”

An X user wrote, “Jungkook delivered a perfect song and he's still blaming himself for not being exactly what he imagined and he even talked about the chorus, not JK, I'm going to beat you until you become people Jungkook you delivered a perfection of song understand baby.” A second X user wrote, “We received it and there's no problem with the repetitive chorus, we love it just the same.” Another user wrote, “The music is great the way it is, we love it! A gift that reinforces love and the Union could not be more perfect! I'm very proud of you! Please stay healthy too,” while another user wrote, “Ownnn JK is too perfect I loved it It's okay don't worry You're amazing