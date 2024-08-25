Ananya Panday channels soft glam with strapless Barbie pink dress. Here's how you can get her look

Ananya Panday attended an event in Mumbai last night. The actor wore a strapless Barbie pink dress for the affair. She styled the ensemble with soft glam. Let’s delve deeper into her outfit and find out how to get her look. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wore ₹30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with vintage pearl necklace to brother's wedding; know its insane price) Ananya Panday poses for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Barbie pink dress

Paparazzi pages shared videos of Ananya Panday attending an event in Mumbai last night. The clips show Ananya arriving at the venue, greeting the paparazzi, and posing for the cameras. The strapless Barbie pink dress she wore for the occasion is from the shelves of the designer label Nour Fathallah. It is a part of their Fall 2024 collection.

Decoding Ananya Panday's look

The Nour Fathallah dress features a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice, a back slit, full-body length, a black sequinned net embroidered butterfly adorned on the side, and a figure-hugging fit.

Ananya wore the ensemble with black crystal embellished pencil heels, rings, and statement butterfly wing-shaped crystal earrings. Meanwhile, the crepe dress is a great pick for date nights or dinner outings with your best friends. You can wear the ensemble like Ananya wore it or add an extra dose of elegance by styling it with a trench coat, boots, a choker necklace, and a top knot.

How to get Ananya Panday's glam?

Ananya chose minimal, soft glam to style her Nour Fathallah Barbie pink dress. To get the same makeup look, you will need eyeliner, mascara, eyebrow pencil, a light pink glossy lip shade highlighter, a nude brown eye shadow, and blush. With these products, Ananya went for winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, beaming highlighter, and a barely-there nude eye shadow. Lastly, she secured her hair in a centre-parted, twisted bun.

On the work front

Ananya will be next seen in the Amazon Prime web series Call Me Bae. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. It is set to release on September 6.