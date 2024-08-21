Katrina Kaif styles baggy shirt, jeans with no-makeup look for outing with Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif. Watch

Katrina Kaif, with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif, visited Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked them exiting the filmmaker's house and shared videos and pictures on social media. (Also Read | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in black for outing with Lakshya Sen, Ranveer Singh's family) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif outside Zoya Akhtar's residence. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Zoya Akhtar with Isabelle Kaif

The paparazzi video shows Vicky Kaushal exiting Zoya Akhtar's residence, followed by his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif as Katrina Kaif said goodbye to Zoya. Meanwhile, Vicky can be seen opening the car door for Katrina and waiting for her to enter the vehicle. As they left the venue, the couple was seen smiling and laughing. From inside her car, Katrina waved at the paparazzi.

What Katrina, Vicky and Isabelle wore for the outing

Katrina slayed the oversized fashion trend for the outing. The actor wore a black top featuring a round neckline, a baggy fitting, and full-length sleeves. She paired it with acid-washed light blue boyfriend jeans. Centre-parted loose tresses, white sneakers, no accessories, and no makeup completed the styling.

Vicky complemented his wife in a white full-sleeved T-shirt featuring a round neckline and a relaxed fitting. He paired it with black pants, white sneakers, a messy hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Meanwhile, Isabelle wore a black top featuring half-length sleeves. She tucked the blouse inside light blue distressed jeans to give a chic touch to her ensemble. Lastly, loose tresses, minimal glam, black sneakers, and a black shoulder bag completed her look.

On the work front

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara. It will also feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's last appearance was in Bad Newz with Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Anand Tiwari directed the film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.