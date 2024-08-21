Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in black for outing with Lakshya Sen, Ranveer Singh's family

Deepika Padukone went on a dinner date with Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh's family last night. The mom-to-be chose an all-black look for the outing. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant chooses simple tee, track pants during Panama outing with Anant Ambani; clicks pics with fans) Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone enjoys a dinner date with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh's family.

Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner date with family and Lakshya Sen

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The mom-to-be was accompanied by badminton player Lakshya Sen and her husband Ranveer Singh's family, including his father, mother, and sister. Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, coached Lakshya. The clip shows pregnant Deepika cutely waddling out and greeting the paparazzi.

Decoding Deepika Padukone's outfit

Deepika's OOTD (outfit of the day) for the dinner outing featured a black midi dress and an oversized blazer. The midi featured a figure-sculpting silhouette and hugged the actor's growing baby bump. The blazer features notch lapel collars, a relaxed fit, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, contrasting grey folded cuffs, and an open front.

The actor accessorised the all-black look with white sneakers, a watch, rings, golden hoops, and a black shoulder bag. She left her long, wavy hair loose and styled it in a centre parting. Meanwhile, Deepika opted for smoky eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, darkened brows, brown lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes for her makeup.

About Deepika Padukone

Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and others. The actor is pregnant with her and Ranveer Singh's first child. The couple announced the pregnancy with an Instagram post on February 29. The post read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons. Her delivery is due in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Their close friends and family attended the nuptials. They were secretly engaged for three years.