Ananya Panday's reaction after lifting 120 kg during hip thrusts at gym is all of us. Watch video for weekend inspo

Ananya Panday is the newest celebrity to try her hand at the hip thrust exercise that targets the glutes. After Alia Bhatt and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya did the weighted variation of the hip thrust exercise. She lifted 120 kg at the gym. But it's her reaction after the routine that caught our attention. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt lifts 40 kgs as she does hip thrusts at gym in viral video. Here's why it's the perfect workout) Ananya Panday shared a video in which she lifted 120 kg during hip thrusts. (Instagram )

Ananya Panday's reaction after lifting 120 kg during hip thrusts

Ananya Panday shared a video from her workout routine on her Instagram story. The clip shows Ananya exercising as her trainer guides her. The actor did hip thrusts exercise with 120 kg weights. "120 kg weeee. What doesn't kill you makes you you [flexing muscle and melting face emojis]," she captioned the post.

Ananya did six repetitions of the hip thrust exercise while lifting 120 kg. Once she completed the reps, an exhausted Ananya looked done with the routine and laughed at herself for acing the workout while her trainer appreciated her. We have all felt the same way, like the actor after a gruelling gym routine.

What are hip thrusts and their benefits?

A form of glute exercise, hip thrusts help extend the hip or pull the leg behind the body. It is performed using a hip thrust machine, strengthening the hip, buttocks, and quadricep muscles. The exercise also builds stronger glutes, boosts balance, and helps stabilise the pelvis, lower back, and knees.

What Ananya wore to the gym?

Ananya chose a minimal all-black ensemble for the exercise routine. The actor wore a black sports bra, a baggy sleeveless T-shirt, and matching gym shorts. She completed the look with her hair tied in a messy top knot and bare face.

About Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey's eldest daughter. Ananya has several projects in her kitty. The actor will be seen next in the web series Call Me Bae. She also has CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

According to reports, after her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya is dating former model Walker Blanco. They were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month.