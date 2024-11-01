Kim Kardashian takes Halloween 2024 by storm as albino alligator, fans say she deserves ‘coolest costume award’. Watch

Kim Kardashian is making a strong bid for the title of Halloween queen this year. The reality star, renowned for her bold and experimental style, did not disappoint with her Halloween 2024 look. She stunned her fans by transforming into an albino alligator, showcasing a jaw-dropping costume that is making quite a buzz. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Kim Kardashian's lingerie-inspired red carpet look gets hilariously trolled with comparisons to ‘diaper, circus costume' ) Kim Kardashian's Halloween 2024 look as an albino alligator has gone viral(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian transformis into albino alligator

The "Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil her striking Halloween look, captioning the photo carousel, “🤍🐊 Albino Alligator by @thealexisstone.” Her stunning costume was crafted by artist Alexis Stone, who previously made waves by dressing up as Jack Nicholson for the Balenciaga runway show in Paris last month.

The first couple of photos featured professional shots of Kardashian striking poses, standing upright in a silhouette-hugging all-white second skin. Most of her body was covered in paint, while her head was intricately moulded to enhance the realism of her look. Not one to stop there, the mogul added light green contact lenses, a long spiky tail, and off-white stiletto finger and toenails. To complete the scene, she chose a ghastly swamp as her backdrop, perfectly complementing her dramatic transformation.

There was also a video showcasing her prosthetics and nails in various lighting, along with some behind-the-scenes content. Kardashian documented the entire process, capturing everything from the initial design sketches to the application of her makeup. She even included clips of her getting assistance with her contacts after the costume was fully assembled, providing fans with an inside look at her transformation.

How fans reacted

Kim's Halloween pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, eliciting a wave of reactions from her fans. One person exclaimed, "Wow! How long did this take?" while another commented, "Kim, is this the real you lol," another wrote, "Wow! That is EPIC!" One user commented, "You ate that," while someone else remarked, "Coolest costume award."