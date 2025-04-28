Ananya Panday dons dreamy yellow dress for her fairytale-like Italian trip: See pics

Ananya Panday shared a photodump with her fans on Instagram from her visit to Italy for Chanel, as the first-ever brand ambassador from India. From enchanted mossy stairways, ivy-clad buildings, to serene lakeside promenades, Ananya shared a sneak peek into her dreamy Italian adventure, donning a romantic yellow dress. Ananya Panday appeared all smiles in the photos, seemingly enjoying her recent movie release, Kesari 2. Ananya Panday wore a yellow dress on the trip.(Instagram)

What did Ananya wear?

Ananya Panday took on the Mediterranean sunny days with a sunny vibe. She wore a breezy, almost-fairy-tale yellow dress that matched the breathtaking backdrops straight out of a fantasy book. The dress had a fitted bodice with a delicate scoop neckline that accentuated her decolletage. The skirt flared out from the waist. The midi-length dress was perfect for a Mediterranean getaway. She carried a Chanel tote bag to complete the look.

Another outfit was featured in the photodump: a black buttoned-down satin shirt and blue denim jeans with a unique design.

Ananya's dreamy Italian gateway

The actor not only enjoyed scenic boat rides, lofty mountains, and walks along the promenade but also indulged in a quintessentially Italian gastronomic experience. From savouring classic spaghetti to cheering with a glass of cocktail, or enjoying a simple bowl of croissants and fresh strawberries, she revealed her foodie side as well on the trip. After exploring moss-covered staircases, sailing through canals and pristine lakes, her day ended on a relaxing note with her travel buddy, unwinding with face masks.

