Ananya Panday dons dreamy yellow dress for her fairytale-like Italian trip: See pics
From good food to fantastic scenery, the actor's trip ticked all the boxes of Mediterranean adventure.
Ananya Panday shared a photodump with her fans on Instagram from her visit to Italy for Chanel, as the first-ever brand ambassador from India. From enchanted mossy stairways, ivy-clad buildings, to serene lakeside promenades, Ananya shared a sneak peek into her dreamy Italian adventure, donning a romantic yellow dress. Ananya Panday appeared all smiles in the photos, seemingly enjoying her recent movie release, Kesari 2.
What did Ananya wear?
Ananya Panday took on the Mediterranean sunny days with a sunny vibe. She wore a breezy, almost-fairy-tale yellow dress that matched the breathtaking backdrops straight out of a fantasy book. The dress had a fitted bodice with a delicate scoop neckline that accentuated her decolletage. The skirt flared out from the waist. The midi-length dress was perfect for a Mediterranean getaway. She carried a Chanel tote bag to complete the look.
Another outfit was featured in the photodump: a black buttoned-down satin shirt and blue denim jeans with a unique design.
Ananya's dreamy Italian gateway
The actor not only enjoyed scenic boat rides, lofty mountains, and walks along the promenade but also indulged in a quintessentially Italian gastronomic experience. From savouring classic spaghetti to cheering with a glass of cocktail, or enjoying a simple bowl of croissants and fresh strawberries, she revealed her foodie side as well on the trip. After exploring moss-covered staircases, sailing through canals and pristine lakes, her day ended on a relaxing note with her travel buddy, unwinding with face masks.
