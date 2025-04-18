Ananya Panday in purple saree with halter neck blouse at Kesari 2 premiere channels modern maharani glam

Ananya Panday embraced her full desi diva mode with a regal touch in a stunning purple saree for Kesari 2 premiere. The ensemble is a creative fusion of Gen Z glam with old-world finesse. It's both timeless and trend-forward, perfect for those who wish to channel the best of both worlds. Let's dive into the look and take style notes. Ananya Panday stuns in a rich purple saree for Kesari 2 premiere.(PC: IG/@ananyapanday)

More about her outfit

Ananya's saree is from Punit Balana's collection. The saree featured a deep purple hue with heavy border with golden zari work. The blouse was the showstopper of her look. The Gen Z-style halter neck blouse was heavily ornate and embellished with threadwork and mirrorwork. Furthermore, the halter-style blouse had a chic backless moment with elegant tie detailing at the lower back. For accessories, she wore dangling pearl earrings and skipped the necklace (because her blouse was the head-turning jewellery). Lastly, she styled her hair in a high bun.

Overall, the styling was rooted in minimalism, with no bold makeup or bracelets, because sometimes, the best way to stand out is to step back and let a maximalist saree do all the talking.

Style takeaways

Loved Ananya's uber cool yet elegant look? Here's how you can recreate it too:

Purple and gold; a match made in royal heaven. Want to effortlessly exude modern maharani vibes? Choose this colour combo.

Pair contemporary silhouettes with sophisticated designs. Let’s take a look back at Ananya's ensemble. It featured a form-fitting halter neck blouse, which typically leans towards contemporary style because of its modern cut. But what made the blouse equally traditional was the heavy zari and mirror work. So, the next time you wish to ace a fusion outfit, try to include elements from different aesthetics.

Blouse's back detailing adds sartorial drama. It's all classy in front and fiery in the back. From lace-up bow detailing to dangling tassels, choose your blouse wisely. Don’t sideline it as a mere supporting character when it has the potential to be the star.

Minimal accessories, especially if your saree is as ornate as Ananya's. Keep one focal piece of jewellery, in Ananya's case, it's her earrings, and let the outfit breathe, allowing your saree to do the maximum heavy lifting.

Ananya Panday was last seen on-screen in OTT releases, Call Me Bae and CTRL. She also became luxury French brand, Chanel's first Indian ambassador.

