Ananya Panday is the first Indian to be named Chanel's brand ambassador

Ananya Panday is the latest Indian celebrity to collaborate with an international luxury brand. On April 16, the French luxury brand Chanel announced the Bollywood starlet as its first-ever brand ambassador for India. The news comes at a time when India is becoming the stage for a growing global luxury market. Ananya Panday is the new brand ambassador for Chanel.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor’s Dior Fall Show 2025 look in Kyoto is a dreamy ode to Japan’s cherry blossoms. See pics

Ananya Panday is Chanel's first Indian ambassador

In a statement to BoF, Chanel expressed excitement over Ananya Panday's appointment and said that the actor ‘characterises a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities’. They added, “Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house.”

As for Ananya, she stated that the brand embodies “the essence of personal liberation, empowering one to boldly embrace their individuality with timeless elegance.”

Ever since Ananya's presence at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, wearing a look from Chanel's Cruise Collection, the news of her appointment as the luxury label's brand ambassador was greatly anticipated. Ananya attended the show last year with her sister, Rysa Panday.

Ananya Panday's other collaborations

Apart from Chanel, Ananya is also associated with other international brands. The actor is also the face of Swarovski and was a part of Jimmy Choo’s India campaigns. She is also the brand ambassador of labels like Lakmé, Beats and Timex.

Other stars who are brand ambassadors of luxury labels

In recent years, many international luxury labels have tied up with Indian actors, including Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, and others. Sonam is associated with Dior and attended the French luxury brand's Fall 2025 show in Kyoto, Japan, on April 15. Meanwhile, Alia is the brand ambassador of Gucci, Deepika is associated with Louis Vuitton, and Aishwarya has been associated with L'Oréal for decades.