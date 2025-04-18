Twinkle Khanna supports Akshay Kumar at Kesari 2 screening in chic silk fit; her bag worth 51 lakh is the real star

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended the special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 17. The star couple were among the many celebrities who attended the affair. For the occasion, the couple wore chic and elegant attire. However, the highlight was Twinkle's luxe handbag. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the Kesari Chapter 2 screening.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna trolls 'biohacker' Bryan Johnson's sex habits; says women should be grateful they are not married to him

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar at Kesari Chapter 2 screening

The paparazzi clicked Twinkle and Akshay at the screening last night. The couple posed for the media on the red carpet during the photocall. Akshay chose a grey three-piece classic suit set for the special occasion. Meanwhile, Twinkle complemented her husband in a silk attire featuring a stylish long blouse and flared pants. Let's decode their outfits.

What did Twinkle wear?

Twinkle's green silk long tunic kurta features half-length kaftan-style sleeves, a deep V neckline, a relaxed fit, a slit on front starting from the waist and reaching till the hem, and a midi length reaching her calves. She paired the elegant top with brown silk pants featuring a flared, wide-legged fit, a relaxed silhouette, and a high-rise waistline.

She accessorised the ensemble with mixed metal jewels, including statement gold square-shaped earrings, a silver twisted handcuff, and rings. She completed the look with peep-toe green suede heels and a luxe Hermès Kelly Doll Picto handbag. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, she chose kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, flushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.

How much is Twinkle Khanna's bag worth?

Twinkle carried the Hermès Kelly Doll Picto handbag, which was first released in 2000 and was designed by Jean-Louis Dumas. Per the Sotheby's website, the Kelly Doll Picto are worth around USD 50,000 (approximately ₹42,69,363) to 60,000 (approximately ₹51,23,235) in 2024.

Lastly, Akshay's grey suit features a fitted waistcoat with front button closures, a striped tie, a crisp white shirt, a notch-lapel blazer, and matching straight-fit pants. He completed the ensemble with a stylish watch, tan dress shoes, and slicked-back hairdo.