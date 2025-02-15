Karan Johar flaunts quirky 18 lakh Hermès Shark bag, pairs it with torn green co-ord set in new airport look: Pics

Karan Johar never shies away from experimenting with fashion, and his latest airport look was no exception. Spotted in a trendy torn green co-ord set, he made sure all eyes were on him. However, it was his quirky shark-shaped bag that truly stole the show, catching the attention of fashion lovers. Let's break down his look and find out how much his statement bag costs. (Also read: Step inside Karan Johar's ₹30 crore home in Mumbai with stunning interiors that makes even Farah Khan 'feel poor'. Watch ) Karan Johar serves airport fashion goals in green co-ord set and with stylish Hermes bag. (Instagram)

How much Karan Johar's shark bag costs

Karan's bag, 'Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW,' is from the shelves of the international brand Hermes. It is a limited-edition handbag that combines the brand's classic design with a distinctive shark motif. Crafted from Gold Togo leather, the bag features palladium hardware (PHW) and white stitching, enhancing its luxurious appeal.

It showcases a unique shark face design on its side, making it a standout piece. It includes rolled leather top handles, a top zipper closure, and a spacious interior lined with herringbone toile canvas. Additional features comprise a clochette with keys and a lock, emphasising both style and security.

Karan Johar's bag comes with a price tag of ₹18,19,650.(timelessvintage.com )

If you loved Karan's quirky bag and are curious about its price, we've got you covered. According to the Timeless Vintage website, his Hermes Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW bag comes with a hefty price tag of £17,330.00 GBP, which is approximately ₹18,19,650.

More about Karan's airport look

Karan's airport look can definitely give Gen Z a run for their money. He rocked an olive green sweatshirt featuring a torn hemline and distressed detailing, adding an edgy touch to his ensemble. He paired it with matching relaxed-fit trousers, nailing the monochrome aesthetic effortlessly. To elevate his style, he accessorized with a matching cap, oversized yellow-rimmed sunglasses, and a pair of white and red colour-blocked sneakers.