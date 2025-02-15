Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karan Johar flaunts quirky 18 lakh Hermès Shark bag, pairs it with torn green co-ord set in new airport look: Pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 15, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Karan Johar makes a bold airport statement with a quirky ₹18 lakh Hermès Shark bag, paired with a torn green co-ord set that oozes style. 

Karan Johar never shies away from experimenting with fashion, and his latest airport look was no exception. Spotted in a trendy torn green co-ord set, he made sure all eyes were on him. However, it was his quirky shark-shaped bag that truly stole the show, catching the attention of fashion lovers. Let's break down his look and find out how much his statement bag costs. (Also read: Step inside Karan Johar's 30 crore home in Mumbai with stunning interiors that makes even Farah Khan 'feel poor'. Watch )

Karan Johar serves airport fashion goals in green co-ord set and with stylish Hermes bag. (Instagram)
Karan Johar serves airport fashion goals in green co-ord set and with stylish Hermes bag. (Instagram)

How much Karan Johar's shark bag costs

Karan's bag, 'Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW,' is from the shelves of the international brand Hermes. It is a limited-edition handbag that combines the brand's classic design with a distinctive shark motif. Crafted from Gold Togo leather, the bag features palladium hardware (PHW) and white stitching, enhancing its luxurious appeal.

It showcases a unique shark face design on its side, making it a standout piece. It includes rolled leather top handles, a top zipper closure, and a spacious interior lined with herringbone toile canvas. Additional features comprise a clochette with keys and a lock, emphasising both style and security.

Karan Johar's bag comes with a price tag of ₹18,19,650.(timelessvintage.com )
Karan Johar's bag comes with a price tag of ₹18,19,650.(timelessvintage.com )

If you loved Karan's quirky bag and are curious about its price, we've got you covered. According to the Timeless Vintage website, his Hermes Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW bag comes with a hefty price tag of £17,330.00 GBP, which is approximately 18,19,650.

More about Karan's airport look

Karan's airport look can definitely give Gen Z a run for their money. He rocked an olive green sweatshirt featuring a torn hemline and distressed detailing, adding an edgy touch to his ensemble. He paired it with matching relaxed-fit trousers, nailing the monochrome aesthetic effortlessly. To elevate his style, he accessorized with a matching cap, oversized yellow-rimmed sunglasses, and a pair of white and red colour-blocked sneakers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On