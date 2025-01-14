Step inside Karan Johar's 30 crore home in Mumbai with stunning interiors that makes even Farah Khan 'feel poor'. Watch

Inside Karan's lavish home in Mumbai

Welcoming her followers into Karan's home that features a sleek, modern staircase to connect the floors, Farah said, “Hi guys, welcome to not my house. Today, we have come to Karan Johar's home, and he is not home right now. And this series is called 'How poor do I want to feel'. So, let's go and see.”

Farah can't get over the ‘copper washroom’

Farah then started giving a tour of Karan's home, starting with his lobby and moving to a lounge with a bar that has hosted everyone from Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah also marvelled at Karan's 'copper washroom with tiffin boxes' for guests to take when they left. Farah and Karan then made their way to his sleek modern kitchen, which featured metallic accents through gadgets and decor. Incorporating wooden and white-toned lighting fixtures and decorative accessories added a touch of glamour to Karan's kitchen. The well-organised kitchen featured ample storage and counter space.

2 interior designers have worked on Karan's home

Designed in part by his close friend and interior designer Gauri Khan, Karan's home is a true reflection of his vibrant personality and boasts of some stunning features. Gauri's design aesthetic is also evident in the home, with its perfect blend of modern luxury and warm, inviting spaces. Interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole has also designed many areas of Karan's home.

More about Karan Johar's home

The lounge and living room with ceiling-high glass windows offer breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxurious seating with plush sofas and armchairs in neutral tones, as well as statement lighting, including a stunning chandelier add a touch of glamour to Karan's home.

From a glossy dining table that seats 8-10 people to beautiful artwork adorning walls, adding a pop of colour, and elegant curtains that filter natural light and add texture, Karan's home mixes comfort with style.

The terrace offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and is made more inviting with comfortable outdoor furniture, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. A variety of trees and plants add a touch of nature, as does lush greenery. Karan's gorgeous walk-in closet with spacious wooden cupboards and floor-length mirrors is another highlight of this celebrity home.