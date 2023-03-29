Step inside Karan Johar's glam home designed by Gauri Khan with the most luxurious black bathroom

In a new feature for Architectural Digest, Karan opened the doors to his home with Gauri by his side. The magazine shared multiple photos from Karan's home on their social media and fans were in awe of the interiors. A picture shows the living-dining space with two beige couches and a marble side table with gold metal base. Two nesting coffee tables are seen in front of them. There is also another couch in blue plaid fabric and a couple of wood chairs. Behind one of the couches is the marble dining table that seats eight. A large black and white artwork hangs above it.

Another sitting area is decked up with a jewel-toned green velvet couch and a white-black one. An impressive centre table in golden rests between them. A fireplace next to the area is actually closed up and decorated with large candles and a showpiece instead.

A hallway is seen with wooden flooring in a stylish Chevron pattern with doors on either sides. However, it's his bathroom that looks the most stylish. With a black countertop, black cabinets and black double basins, it looks moody and impressive. The floors are made up of brown and white tiles in retro design. What catches the eye is also the massive light above the double vanity.

There is also a look at the grand bedroom with beige, white and brown furnishings and a final, brightly lit and airy sitting area with white and blue seats and plants.

Speaking about the design for Karan's home, Gauri told AD, “This home is bespoke; it’s one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top! It’s not a space that can be imitated."

Karan lives in this home with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Roohi and Yash.

