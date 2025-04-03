Ananya Panday serves fresh vintage summer look in cyan saree and gajra for Kesari 2 trailer launch

Ananya Panday dropped a fresh new look as she is in Delhi for her upcoming movie, Kesari Chapter 2, trailer release. In another look from her versatile style wardrobe, the actor pulled off a classic saree look perfect for summers. Let's take a deeper dive into the look. Ananya Panday brings in both fresh and old-world energy with this look for trailer launch.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan lock horns in an untold story about Jallianwala Bagh massacre

More about the look

Ananya Panday wore a vibrant cyan saree with marigold prints. Cyan is one of the tropical summer colours, making this look perfect for formal daytime events during the summer. Furthermore, the saree has a vintage touch with dainty lacework along the borders.

The blouse was the highlight of her ensemble, with the latkan or tassel featuring a cluster of orange fabric flowers with cyan at the centre. She wore a navy blue beaded choker to coordinate with the lighter blue of the saree. Ananya Panday finished the vintage summer saree look with gajra and tiny black bindi.

Style takeaways

Go for cool colours as a base and warm colours for prints or motifs. Ananya Panday's look included a cool colour (cyan) with warm colour (orange) floral motifs. This creates a balanced contrast. For the uninitiated, cool colours like blues, greens and purples, while warm colours are red, yellows and oranges.

Every style has its staples, like how jeans are a go-to for a contemporary look. Similarly, the lacework border in Ananya's saree is a staple of the old-world style. Along lace, accessories such as pearls and beadwork chokers also evoke vintage charm. Always keep track of style staples. When you run out of OOTD ideas, you can create something new by fusing completely different style staples. As seen in Ananya’s saree, tropical summer colours were combined with vintage designs and accessories like lacework and a choker.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday makes a bold statement with gold septum ring and bindi: See all the photos of her edgy look

More about her look

Ananya Panday will be seen with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan on-screen in Kesari Chapter 2, which explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre's legal battles. She plays a lawyer in the film. Previously, she was last seen in Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actor's next project includes Chand Mera Dil.