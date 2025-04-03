Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan lock horns in an untold story about Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar is set to revisit a moment in Indian history with the upcoming release of Kesari: Chapter 2. The trailer of the historical drama, also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, was released on Thursday. The trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping courtroom showdown, revisiting the pain and trauma attached tothe tragic historical event. Also read: Ananya Panday looks fierce as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2. Check out first look Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18.

Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

The trailer of the film was released in the presence of the film team in Delhi.

In the courtroom drama, Akshay embodies the role of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer from the era fighting against the British Empire for the massacre. The clip showed that the film will delve into an unexplored chapter of history, shedding light on Nair's determination as he challenges the British Empire in a legal battle. The trailer commences with moments of how the massacre unfolded and the ripple effect in India.

The trailer also shows Akshay getting embroiled in a legal battle with Madhavan, who is seen as the lawyer Neville Mckinley defending the Crown. The trailer also introduces Ananya, who is studying law in the UK.

The trailer weaves together the threads of pain, hurt, and an unyielding resolve to fight for justice and righteousness.

About Kesari franchise

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the first film which released in 2019. It followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. It was a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter. Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18.

About Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919. A large crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar to protest against the Rowlatt Act and the arrest of pro-Indian activists Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal.

In response to the public gathering, general REH Dyer surrounded the people with the Gurkha and Sikh infantry regiments. He then ordered them to shoot at the crowd which continued till the ammunition was low and then they were ordered to stop. Thousands of people were killed and injured.