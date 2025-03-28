Ananya Panday looks fierce as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2. Check out first look

The teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 was released a few days ago and caught the attention of fans for its hard-hitting subject. Now the makers of the film have released the character posters of the cast, including that of Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. For fans who were wondering what role will Ananya play in the film, the word is out. Ananya looks fierce and composed in the new look, as she plays Dilreet Gill. (Also read: Kesari Chapter 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar plays stern lawyer, fights British in the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh massacre) Ananya Panday in the new poster of Kesari Chapter 2.

Ananya Panday's character in Kesari Chapter 2

On Friday, the makers released a new teaser video of Ananya Panday's character in the film. She was seen wearing a white saree and holding a file in her hands. She looked firm and confident in the poster, with her voiceover saying, “Uss din Jallianwala Bagh me jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (What happened that day at Jallianwala Bagh, the truth must be told to everybody).”

About Kesari chapter 2

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film. Earlier this week, Dharma Productions shared the over one-minute-thirty-seconds long teaser of the film, in which Akshay was seen in the role of a stern lawyer in a court presided over by a British judge. A segment of the video showed the judge telling him inside the court, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Responding to him, Akshay's character says, “F*** you.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the first film which released in 2019. It followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. It was a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18.