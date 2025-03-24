Kesari Chapter 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar plays stern lawyer, fights British in the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The teaser of actor Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 was released on Monday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Dharma Productions shared the over one-minute-thirty-seconds long clip. The video began with only audio of women and men screaming as they fled for their lives during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film Kesari Chapter 2 gets a new release date. Check details) Kesari Chapter 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar fights for victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser

The video then showed the Golden Temple in 1919. A voiceover spoke about how the British killed people gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh. In the film, Akshay plays a stern lawyer in a court presided over by a British judge. A segment of the video shows the judge telling him inside the court, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Responding to him, Akshay's character says, "F*** you."

Fans love Kesari Chapter 2

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "He’s not just acting; he’s living the role!" A comment read, "OMG this one is going to be more intense than Kesari chapter 1. Already seated for this one!" "Pure Goosebumps like Kesari. Blockbuster loading," a person wrote. "Get ready to witness another heart touching performance from akshay kumar after sky force," comented another fan. "Akshay Kumar is back with another masterpiece 300 cr loading," said a YouTube user. "Akshay Kumar is bringing history to life again!" said another fan.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 will hit the theatres on April 18. It also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. Taking to Instgaram, Akshay too shared the teaser. The caption read, "He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage."

More about Kesari

The first part of the film, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. It was a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter.

About Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919. A large crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar to protest against the Rowlatt Act and the arrest of pro-Indian activists Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal.

In response to the public gathering, general REH Dyer surrounded the people with the Gurkha and Sikh infantry regiments. He then ordered them to shoot at the crowd which continued till the ammunition was low and then they were ordered to stop. Thousands of people were killed and injured.