R Madhavan took a break from acting for 4 years, roamed across India: 'I wanted to know price of potatoes and pulses'

Actor R Madhavan has spoken about the time when he took a break from acting for four years and toured different parts of India. Speaking with India TV, Madhavan said he "wanted to know the price of potatoes and pulses to know what was happening". The actor even grew a beard and started "trying to know where the country was going". (Also Read | R Madhavan breaks silence on rumours that he chats with young girls on Instagram. Here’s what he has said) R Madhavan began his acting career with serials such as Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks, Ghar Jamai and Saaya.

When Madhavan took a break from acting

Madhavan recalled the time when he got frustrated with working continuously. He said, "I have always tried to play different characters. However, I consider myself lucky that I got all this quite easily. But there was a time when I got frustrated with working continuously. My wife asked me what I was doing. After this, I took a break from acting and roamed the streets of Kerala."

How Madhavan tried to understand people's psychology

The actor spoke about what he did to understand people. "I also toured other parts of India and tried to understand the mentality and psychology of all kinds of people. This also benefited me a lot. I wanted to know the price of potatoes and pulses to know what was happening. I grew a beard and started trying to know where the country was going. Because I got a chance to understand the psychology of people as well," he added.

About Madhavan's career

Madhavan began his acting career with serials such as Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. In 2000, he played the lead in Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey. He then starred in Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. All of them released in 2001. He was last seen in Hisaab Barabar (2024).

About Madhavan's upcoming films

Fans will see Madhavan in Kesari 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday. Madhavan plays Neville Mckinley in the film. Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film will release on April 18.

He also has the Tamil film Test alongside Nayanthara and Siddharth in the pipeline. S Sashikanth has helmed the project. The film will release on OTT on April 4.