Akshay Kumar reacts to saying F-word in Kesari Chapter 2 teaser: ‘Slave was not a big gaali?’
Akshay Kumar attended the trailer launch event of Kesari Chapter 2 with Ananya Panday, R Madhavan and Karan Johar in Delhi.
Akshay Kumar, along with Karan Johar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, launched the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Delhi. During the event, the actor addressed the use of the F-word in the film’s teaser. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan lock horns in an untold story about Jallianwala Bagh massacre)
Akshay Kumar on using F-word in teaser
Akshay said, “Haan maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi but jo word use kiya tha you are still a slave, that was not a big gaali for you? I think usse badi gaali nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you had said they used the word slave rather than talking about f* you. Because according to me, at that time if they had shot with gun also it would have looked insignificant. (Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase 'you are still a slave' was not considered a big insult? I think there can be no bigger insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out that they used the word 'slave' rather than focusing on 'f* you)." His response earned him huge applause, and Karan Johar was also seen smiling.
The teaser of the film showcased the Golden Temple in 1919. A voiceover narrated how the British massacred people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh. In the film, Akshay plays a stern lawyer in a courtroom presided over by a British judge. A segment of the video shows the judge telling him inside the court, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." To this, Akshay's character responds, "F* you."**
About Kesari Chapter 2
Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film Kesari, which depicted the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla, the film stars Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in key roles.
Inspired by true events, the film delves into the fight for justice led by C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, as he sought to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.