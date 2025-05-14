Suriya shares his diet and fitness secrets for impressive six-pack abs at 49 in Kanguva: ‘I followed a 100-day plan’

Tamil actor Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya is a fitness enthusiast who continues to inspire at 49 with his incredible dedication to staying in shape. For his 2024 movie Kanguva, he left fans amazed with his chiselled six-pack abs and toned physique, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fitness. (Also read: Tamil actor Silambarasan shares his fitness advice for maintaining healthy lifestyle at 42: 'Avoid heavy meals at night' ) Suriya, at 49, followed a rigorous 100-day regimen to achieve a six-pack for Kanguva.

Suriya's intense 100-day transformation for Kanguva

In a conversation with Mana Stars on May 5, Suriya opened up about the intense physical transformation he underwent for his film Kanguva, particularly for a high-energy climax battle scene with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Suriya revealed that achieving a six-pack at 49 was no easy feat.

He followed a rigorous 100-day regimen leading up to the shoot, which included a strict calorie deficit, increased cardio, and a complete lifestyle overhaul. Reflecting on the challenge, he said, “At 30, it was like running on a flat road. I am 49 now. At 49, it is like climbing a mountain.”

Despite being a self-proclaimed foodie, Suriya mentioned that his body type doesn’t easily put on weight, something he believes is genetic. Still, the process wasn’t simple. He admitted that building a six-pack naturally after nearly a decade pushed him to stay incredibly disciplined. “During the shoot, I followed a 100-day plan. In 100 days, natural body. I achieved six-packs,” he proudly added.

What is Suriya’s workout routine

In a 2022 interview with Tharun Kumar, Suriya’s trainer, Alkhas Joseph, revealed that Suriya’s workout routine was built around exercises like pull-ups, chin-ups, hanging leg raises, hanging oblique raises, and static hanging leg raises.

These exercises were performed with exceptional precision and consistency, with a strong focus on strengthening his core and sculpting his abs. This intense regimen not only boosted Suriya’s core stability but also greatly enhanced his overall fitness and endurance, demonstrating the commitment required to achieve the toned physique for his character.