Woman who dropped 11 kilos shares 5 positive signs of calorie deficit for faster weight loss

Crystal Clardy is a nutrition coach (according to her Instagram bio), who went through a physical transformation and dropped 11 kilos. Crystal keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing diet tips to workout hacks, Crystal's social media profile is replete with helpful information on fast weight loss. Know the positive signs that show that calorie deficit diet is at work and is helping in weight loss.(istockphoto)

On April 9, Crystal shared an Instagram post noting down the positive signs that show that calorie deficit diet is at work and is helping in weight loss. “If the scale doesn’t move for 2 days, you’re ready to cut your calories in half and start doing 90 minutes of fasted cardio⁣. But I need you to chill out for a sec.⁣ If these things are happening,⁣ your deficit’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to and you need to keep your hands off the dial,” she wrote.

1. Your clothes are fitting better

No, the scale isn’t broken.⁣ Your body’s getting smaller, tighter, and preparing you for a whoosh on the scale in good time.⁣ Just hang tight.⁣

2. You're a little hungry but nothing you cannot control

Hunger is part of the deal.⁣ If you’re not eyeing your dog’s dish with a twinge of jealousy, you’re fine.⁣

3. You're not crashing at 3 PM drained out of energy

⁣Energy is steady, you feel capable, and you’re not questioning your life choices.⁣

4. You like your workouts:

You might not be setting world records, but you're still strong, moving well, and not crying between sets.⁣

5. You're following a healthy sleep routine

No 2 AM fridge raids, no post-workout death spirals and your body is actually coping just fine.⁣

“If all of this is happening and you’re still panicking because the scale is being dramatic?⁣ Breathe.⁣ Stay consistent.⁣ Don’t change a damn thing.⁣ Your whoosh is coming.⁣ Don’t delay it by quitting or trying to rush the process.⁣,” Crystal added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.