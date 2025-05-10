Fitness coach who dropped 9 kilos, shares 10 calorie deficit hacks that can help in faster weight loss

Mahtab Ekay is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos. The fitness coach keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, and tips and tricks for faster fat loss on her Instagram profile. On May 7, Mahtab shared a post noting down 10 hacks about calorie deficit that can help in faster weight loss. Calorie deficit is essential for weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

1. You have to be in a calorie deficit to lose fat:

This means eating fewer calories than your body burns. It’s that simple.

2. Fruit is not making you fat:

It has sugar, yes, but it also has fiber and nutrients. The extra 20 pounds you want to lose isn't from eating too many apples.

3. Fasted cardio isn’t magic:

It’s no better or worse than unfasted cardio for fat loss. What matters is being in an overall calorie deficit. Do what works best for your schedule and energy levels.

4. Not eating breakfast is not going to ruin your progress:

Starting your day with 30+ grams of protein can help you feel fuller and reduce cravings throughout the day. But if you’re someone who feels sick eating breakfast, know that it’s not a deal breaker. Your overall calories and protein matter most.

5. Green powders won’t help you lose fat or fix gut and bloating issues:

They’re not a replacement for vegetables. Get your greens from real food, your body will thank you.

6. You don’t need to quit rice, bread, or any other carbs to lose fat:

As long as you’re in a calorie deficit, you can enjoy them guilt-free and still see results.

7. You don’t need to track carbs or fats to lose weight:

Calories and protein are enough to get results.

8. Intermittent fasting isn’t magical for fat loss:

It just limits your eating window. If you eat more calories than your body burns within that window, you’ll still gain weight.

9. High-intensity cardio (HIIT) isn’t better than low-intensity cardio for fat loss:

Both can work. Low-intensity cardio is easier to recover from and doesn't leave you feeling drained.

10. There’s no one right way to lose fat:

The best approach is the one that works for you and your body. Learn the basics of nutrition, calories, macros, and strength training, then choose a method that fits your lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.